Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Sierra Ferrell and Amythyst Kiah are just a few of the talented singer-songwriters tapped for an all-star benefit concert next month. Hello From the Hills, the first-annual collaborative fundraising event benefiting the Prine Family's The Hello in There Foundation and Tyler Childers' Hope in the Hills, will be held at Nashville's City Winery on Saturday, Jan. 7.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO