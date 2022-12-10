ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Sierra Ferrell + More Set for Star-Studded ‘Hello From the Hills’ Benefit Concert

Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, Sierra Ferrell and Amythyst Kiah are just a few of the talented singer-songwriters tapped for an all-star benefit concert next month. Hello From the Hills, the first-annual collaborative fundraising event benefiting the Prine Family's The Hello in There Foundation and Tyler Childers' Hope in the Hills, will be held at Nashville's City Winery on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Tyler Hubbard Delivers Toys to Kids at Vanderbilt Hospital [Watch]

Tyler Hubbard did his part to spread Christmas cheer in a very special way last week. The singer teamed up with First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) and toy company Mattell to deliver 2,000 toys to children receiving treatment at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
