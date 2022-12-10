LAND O' LAKES, FLa- A man and his estranged wife are dead, and their 5-year-old was injured after an apparent domestic violence shooting on Tuesday evening in Land O' Lakes. According to Pasco County Sheriff detectives, deputies received a call just after 8:15 p.m. Tuesday evening about a shooting. A witness, who was providing childcare for the family, stated that a man began shooting at an adult female and her five-year-old child who were walking the witness to their car.

