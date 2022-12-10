ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
friars.com

Claire Tyo Earns Hockey East Weekly Honor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Claire Tyo (Massena, N.Y.) of the Providence College women's hockey team was named Hockey East Army ROTC Defender of the Week on Monday, Dec. 12 for the first time this season. On Saturday, Dec. 10, Tyo recorded the most points for the Friars against No. 3...
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

The Ed Cooley Radio Show To Air Thursday, December 15

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The sixth Ed Cooley Radio Show of the season will air from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The show will air on NewsTalk 99.7 FM and AM 630 WPRO. The show is hosted by the long-time voice of the Friars John Rooke and will feature interviews with the Friars' Rafael Castro, Amica CEO Ted Shallcross and Vice President of Marketing Tory Pachis and WPRO's Kevin McNamara. The show also can be streamed online at www.997wpro.com and https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink/source/oas-1499. The show will also be available on WPRO's podcast website after airing at https://www.997wpro.com/podcasts/.
PROVIDENCE, RI
friars.com

Jaroslav Chmelar Named To Czechia's National Junior Team

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Providence College freshman Jaroslav Chmelar (Nove Mesto nad Matuji, Czechia) has been named to roster of the Czechia National Junior Team that will compete in the upcoming 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship held in Halifax, Nova Scotia and Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada from Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 5, 2023.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy