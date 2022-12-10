PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The sixth Ed Cooley Radio Show of the season will air from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 15. The show will air on NewsTalk 99.7 FM and AM 630 WPRO. The show is hosted by the long-time voice of the Friars John Rooke and will feature interviews with the Friars' Rafael Castro, Amica CEO Ted Shallcross and Vice President of Marketing Tory Pachis and WPRO's Kevin McNamara. The show also can be streamed online at www.997wpro.com and https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink/source/oas-1499. The show will also be available on WPRO's podcast website after airing at https://www.997wpro.com/podcasts/.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO