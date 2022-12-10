ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Strangers rent 15-passenger van after flight gets canceled — and go viral on TikTok

By Lexi Spivak, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070Ze4_0jegclWh00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) – Millions of travelers are taking to the skies and roads this holiday season. Most trips go off without a hitch, but some will inevitably hit speed bumps along the way.

The latter was true for a group of strangers trying to make their way from Florida to Tennessee last weekend.

“They didn’t have enough crew to get us there, that’s why our flight was delayed,” said Alanah Story, who was traveling with her mom and godmother when they got stuck in Orlando on Sunday night. The two were trying to get back to Knoxville, but Frontier ultimately canceled their flight.

“They [the airline] don’t fly every day, so I think our flight was canceled on Sunday night and we wouldn’t have been able to leave until Tuesday.”

Without many options, Story and her family hopped into a rented van with 15 strangers — all headed to Tennessee.

Southwest Airlines pilot hangs from window to retrieve passenger’s cell phone

Story admits she had some reservations about the idea.

“Are we really going to do this? And is this safe?” she remembers thinking.

But after more than 10 hours in the van, these strangers said they felt like family. Story thinks that’s why the TikTok videos she made, which documented parts of the trip, went viral.

“Part of why people like this story so much is because you can literally see on paper we have nothing in common,” she said. “Like, we don’t know each other.”

Story claimed the videos also helped to bond the group during the journey.

“The TikTok experience is really what made it a fun trip,” she said. “The whole time they’re refreshing it over and over again, ‘Oh it has this many views, now this many views, look at these comments.’ They were reading all of these comments out loud in real time.”

The group finally pulled into Knoxville around 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Noodle the Pug, known for his ‘bones, no bones’ days, has died

In the days since, Story said her unexpected experience came with some unexpected realizations.

“This, for me, really restored my faith in humanity,” Story said. “We’re total strangers and I didn’t know them, but I kind of put my trust in them a little bit and it didn’t backfire on me. … It was very restorative to see, like, people just be good to be good.”

And for those getting ready to travel this holiday season, Story has some advice.

“Go with the flow,” she said. “Things are going to happen, but if you search hard enough, you’re going to be able to find some positive outcome for things.”

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

Frontier, meanwhile, has issued an apology to passengers affected by last Sunday’s travel hiccups.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation,” a representative for the airline wrote in a statement shared with WATE. “All customers had the option of waiting for the next available Frontier flight or receiving a full refund.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Tips and tricks to defrost your car this Holiday season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in New York, you probably dread one thing the most in the winter… defrosting your car. Defrosting your car after an icy frost or snow can be a hassle in the morning, especially if you didn’t expect it. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks that can save […]
WNCT

Oyster recall impacting North Carolina; illnesses reported

(WGHP) — A recall has been issued for any shell and shucked oysters harvested in the southeastern Galveston Bay known as TX1 between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7, 2022, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Restaurants and stores in NC may be impacted by the recall, according to NCDHHS. Cases […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Statewide ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign underway

RALEIGH, N.C. – Law enforcement officers are stepping up patrols as part of the statewide “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort that started Tuesday and concludes Jan. 2.    “If you’re out celebrating this holiday season, make sure you have a sober ride home,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the North Carolina Governor’s […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

See how many school counselors are in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial duties, schools are implementing four-day school weeks to entice […]
COLORADO STATE
WNCT

Classroom Conversations: ‘If we invest in our people, they’ll stay;’ Statewide program helping keep new teachers in profession

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – Across the country, highly qualified teachers are leaving the classroom. Many of them leave after only a couple years of teaching. “It’s not just here, it’s everywhere, everyone, people, teachers are like ‘ehh, it’s just too hard,’ and yes, it is a hard job, but our babies need us,” said […]
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Which death row inmates were convicted in Eastern NC?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There are 137 people on North Carolina’s death row roster — 135 men and two women, according to state data. The state hasn’t carried out an execution since 2006. Due to a series of lawsuits, a de facto moratorium on executions in North Carolina has been in place since then. Samuel […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WNCT

Lawmaker calls for removal of NC hurricane recovery director

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina lawmakers rebuked on Wednesday the state’s disaster recovery director — with one calling for her removal — for the agency’s slow progress amid years-long delays that have left some low-income homeowners in temporary lodging for up to six years after hurricanes Matthew and Florence displaced them. Gov. Roy Cooper said that […]
WNCT

New Bern public forum raises awareness of Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, spoke recently about protecting patients from medical debt that happens often in Eastern North Carolina. Folwell spoke about the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act in New Bern on Tuesday. Folwell, along with other community leaders, highlighted the numerous failures in patient protection and the worst concentration […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

NC legislators back review to harden power infrastructure

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s top legislative leaders said Tuesday that the General Assembly will review what can be done to protect the state’s power transmission system following the Duke Energy substation shooting attacks this month that put Moore County in the dark for days. Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore said […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy