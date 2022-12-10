Read full article on original website
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Trade Rumors
“From the outside, I don’t sense resistance on his part this year,” Van Gundy said, via Mannix. “I don’t see him pouting about coming off the bench. He’s not making passive-aggressive comments in the media. I see acceptance from a guy who’s trying to make it work.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Subtle Warning Message To His Teammates After Shocking Defeat Against The Rockets
The 2022-23 NBA season is full of amazing teams that are legit contenders to win the title. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly among those and have proven that by maintaining a good record so far this season. But even the best of the teams can have off days, and that...
Shaquille O'Neal Says LeBron James Would Be Willing To Give Anthony Davis The Ball If He Demanded It As The No. 1 Option
Anthony Davis has been extremely dominant for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and there is no doubt that he has been the best player on the team. He is currently averaging 27.7 PPG, 12.4 RPG, and 2.2 BPG. There is no doubt that many believe that Anthony Davis should...
Watch: Tiger Woods Has Hilarious Response When Asked About LeBron James Vs. Michael Jordan Debate
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has certainly made a case as the NBA GOAT given the longevity of his career and the numerous accolades and awards he’s compiled. At this point, it’s hard to argue too much against James considering what he’s been able to accomplish and multiple NBA greats like Isiah Thomas and Shaquille O’Neal believe he’ll go down as the GOAT if he breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record.
Mark Cuban voices complaint to NBA about Giannis Antetokounmpo
Mark Cuban is officially taking it up with the manager. The Dallas Mavericks owner revealed to reporters on Monday that the team previously called the NBA to complain about Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s lengthy free-throw routine. The two teams met on Nov. 27 (a 124-115 victory for the Bucks), after which the Mavericks brought up the issue to the league office. Cuban says the NBA replied that they would start enforcing the 10-second count on Antetokounmpo. However, the two sides played again last Friday (this time a narrower 116-115 win for Milwaukee), and Cuban says that Antetokounmpo was taking up to 12 seconds to shoot.
Paul Pierce Names Anthony Davis The Only Player Who Can Match Up With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo are constantly compared to each other, given the fact that they play the same position and are extremely dominant when attacking the rim. From a couple of seasons ago, they have been compared to one another by fans and analysts. Some think that AD has...
The Crazy Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Suns: Russell Westbrook For Chris Paul And Landry Shamet
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is clearly in need of a shakeup at this moment. Though LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still both playing at a high level, the roster around them clearly needs to be tweaked for the team to be competitive this season. The...
Boston Celtics Wanted To Land Anthony Davis But Were Warned Against It By A Prominent Member Of The Pelicans Organization
The Boston Celtics have nothing to complain about so far this season, they are the best team in the NBA so far. Despite a loss in one of their recent outings, the Celtics look like the team to beat this season after going all the way to the NBA Finals last season. But Boston's team could have looked a lot different if certain things had gone differently.
New York Knicks Fans Criticize Their Black Players For Being In Interracial Relationships
The New York Knicks fans are known for being one of the most difficult fanbases in the NBA. They always want their team to win, which has given them many issues in the past 20 years, as the Knicks have struggled to be the contender they were in the 90s, challenging teams like the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs.
The Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Sixers: They Could Create A Superteam With DeMar DeRozan
The Philadelphia 76ers are a team that is clearly in win-now mode. Joel Embiid is playing MVP-level basketball right now, and thus it makes sense that the team would want to build a championship-level squad around him. Though they are a solid team as of right now, the Philadelphia 76ers...
Mark Cuban Reveals He Started A Tech Company With $8,000, Sold It For $5.7 Billion And Bought The Dallas Mavericks
Having a good owner is very important for a team to succeed in the NBA. There are 30 teams in the league right now, but not every franchise has a good owner. One of the most invested owners in the NBA right now is none other than Mark Cuban. Cuban...
Former rival takes hilarious shot at LeBron James
One former rival is among those who wants to inspect LeBron James’ 2020 championship ring for a Mickey Mouse logo. The NBA announced on Tuesday that the league’s major individual awards now have new names and trophies. Michael Jordan (Most Valuable Player), Hakeem Olajuwon (Defensive Player of the Year) and Wilt Chamberlain (Rookie of the Year) are among the icons whose names and likenesses will now adorn those awards.
LeBron James Says He Won't Cry When He Breaks The Scoring Record But Will If He Wins A Championship
LeBron James is one of the best players that the game of basketball has ever seen. He has already scrawled his name all over the history books over his 20-year career and is about to put the cherry on top of it by becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, unseating Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the record.
Lakers And Knicks Reportedly Held Conversations About A Trade: Evan Fournier For Patrick Beverley And Kendrick Nunn
Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks are both not where they wanted to be this season. The Lakers find themselves within a reasonable distance of the playoff spots, but they're still picking up losses here and there. And the Knicks are not doing very well in the Eastern Conference either, their decision not to add a superstar in the offseason means they are very much mediocre this season.
Steve Kerr shares update on Stephen Curry's shoulder injury
Kerr was asked after the game about the status of Curry. “He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow,” Kerry said. “He was ruled out midway through the fourth (quarter). The training staff told me he wasn’t going to play the rest of the night. We’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
Detroit Pistons’ Bold Trade Plans For Bojan Bogdanovic
The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned thus far for the Detroit Pistons. There was some hope within the organization that they could challenge for a playoff spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Not even 30 games into the season, that no longer seems to be an attainable goal.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Rips Kyrie Irving: "Once He Decides To Broadcast His Opinions To The World, He Needs To Be Judged Only On What He Says..."
Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is seemingly addicted to controversy. Throughout his 11-year stint in the NBA, the former NBA champion has shared all kinds of wild takes and opinions about science, politics, religion, and basically anything else you can think of. While Irving is undoubtedly a beast on the court,...
NBA Analyst Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Should Be In The GOAT Debate With Michael Jordan And LeBron James
The NBA has one of the most commonly contested GOAT debates of perhaps any major sports league. Most fans claim and recognize Michael Jordan as the greatest player of all time, but the support for LeBron James' case continues to grow. The debate is now often between those two superstars, which is perhaps excluding some other deserving candidates.
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
