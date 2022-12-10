DENVER – Only one other coach has had a better start to their tenure behind the Denver Pioneers hockey bench than David Carle—the legendary Murray Armstrong. In his fifth season leading the Pioneers, Carle, 33, already has two Frozen Four appearances and a national championship on his resume. Last Saturday, he added his first major win milestone by picking up victory No. 100 of his career.

