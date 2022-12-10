ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

denverpioneers.com

DU Runs Past CCU in Second Half

DENVER, CO --Marko Lukic hit a dagger 3-pointer with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter to put Denver up 81-72, and the Pioneers earned an 85-74 victory over the Colorado Christian Cougars at home Wednesday. The Pioneers (9-3) had four players score in double figures, led by Justin Mullins, who...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

PREVIEW: Denver Looking To Bounce Back Against Cougars

DENVER, COLO. –The University of Denver Men's Basketball team looks to snap a two-game skid as it welcomes Colorado Christian to Hamilton Gymnasium on Wednesday. The Pioneers and Cougars will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and can be seen on Altitude 2. About Denver. • The Pioneers average...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Haar’s Double-Double Leads 12 Scorers in Pios Win over CCU

DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball team had five of the 12 that scored finish in double figures, led by 10 points and 10 assists from graduate student Ally Haar in the Pioneers 104-74 victory over Colorado Christian on Monday night in Hamilton Gymnasium. Freshman Jojo Jones...
COLORADO STATE
denverpioneers.com

David Carle Becomes Fifth Pioneer Coach to Win 100 Games

DENVER – Only one other coach has had a better start to their tenure behind the Denver Pioneers hockey bench than David Carle—the legendary Murray Armstrong. In his fifth season leading the Pioneers, Carle, 33, already has two Frozen Four appearances and a national championship on his resume. Last Saturday, he added his first major win milestone by picking up victory No. 100 of his career.
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Ranked No. 1 in National Polls

DENVER – The University of Denver hockey team remains ranked at No. 1 overall in both the DCU/USCHO.com and USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine national polls after the latest rankings were released on Monday. DU is No. 1 for the fifth-straight week in the DCU/USCHO.com ranking after earning 26-of-50 first...
DENVER, CO

