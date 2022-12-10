Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar is Closing Stores This MonthBryan DijkhuizenHuntingburg, IN
Woman Disappears After Alleged Affair With Married ManStill UnsolvedGreen Bay, WI
Here Are the Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Store Permanently Closes - Last day of Operations December 17Ty D.Little Chute, WI
Related
greenbayphoenix.com
Phoenix Powers Past Wisconsin, 70-60
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay women's basketball team received a career-high 19 points from Maddy Schreiber and defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 70-60 at the Kress Events Center Wednesday night. The Phoenix win is the fourth in a row over the Badgers. The Phoenix (6-3, 1-1 HL) had three...
greenbayphoenix.com
Green Bay Women's Basketball Prepares for Clash Against Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay women's basketball team is ready to welcome the Wisconsin Badgers to the Kress Center for the first time since 2018. Green Bay, winners of two in a row, has defeated Bucky three consecutive times. Wisconsin (4-8, 0-2 BIG 10) vs. Green Bay...
greenbayphoenix.com
Men's Basketball Readies for Tuesday Tilt at St. Thomas
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off its second win in six days, the Green Bay men's basketball team will travel to face the St. Thomas Tommies tomorrow evening. Green Bay (2-8, 1-1 HL) vs. St. Thomas (8-4, 0-0 Summit League) 7:00 PM. Follow the action: Watch (Tommies All-Access) |...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
wissports.net
Waupun routes Freedom in rematch of last year's D3 state championship game
The much-anticipated rematch of last year's Division 3 state championship game was dominated by Waupun. The Warriors, last year's state champion, jumped out to a 22-7 lead and routed top-ranked Freedom, 63-33, at Waupun High School on Tuesday. Waupun, ranked No. 2 in D3, led the game 37-15 at halftime...
seehafernews.com
Former Lieutenant Governor and Green Bay Packers President Set to Speak at UW-Green Bay Fall Commencement
The University of Wisconsin Green Bay has announced a pair of prominent speakers for their fall commencement ceremony. Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Barbara Lawton will speak at the 9:30 a.m. commencement ceremony, and current Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy will speak at the 2:00 p.m. ceremony. More than 550...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to hundreds in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 800 customers were without service due to weather-related outages on Wednesday afternoon. At one point, it was more than 1,300 customers. Power was restored to about 300 customers in the Knowlton area around 1:50 p.m. And another hundred in the town of Bergen around that time. Smaller outages still remain in the town of Emmet, town of Green Valley, Mosinee, Pine River and Marathon.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Ice Shove, Door County, Wisconsin, USA By Daniel Anderson
I am fortunate to live in Wisconsin at the tip of an 80-mile-long peninsula that extends out into Lake Michigan. There are wonderful photographic opportunities in every season but my favorite time is winter when ice creates magic in many forms, but big ice shoves are what I always anticipate the most. They occur almost every winter but rarely in the same place. In the late winter, usually late February to early April, the bay ice sheet begins to break up. The conditions needed for ice shove formation are a strong wind which breaks up the ice and sets it in motion. The mass and momentum of the ice are tremendous and when the front of the moving ice is stopped by the shore or a shallow reef, the ice behind keeps moving and it begins to pile up into a shove. They form in a matter of just a few hours and may end up being just a few feet high or up to 40 feet high of very unstable ice. To me, they are highly photogenic but just until the next snowstorm covers them so the window to photograph them might be very short.
WJFW-TV
White Lake cancelling their girls' varsity basketball season
WHTIE LAKE (WJFW) - The White Lake Girl's Basketball team has canceled their season because of a player shortage. According to a Facebook post, the team will still be looking to scrimmage a few teams in the next couple of months, but will not be officially participating in a regular season.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a standoff on S. Ridge Road is over with the suspect taken in custody by 8 p.m. Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, and police say they’ll release more information later “as the investigation allows.”. With...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night
MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday. It has been expanded and now includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Jefferson, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington and Waukesha counties. Rain will continue...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons
Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL Playoffs
The Green Bay Packers are in must-win mode, after struggling for the majority of the season. Injuries, poor coaching and bad offseason decision have put the Packers in the position they currently are in, which is on the outside of the NFC Playoff Picture. However, the Packers' chance of making the playoffs is not dead yet. Let's discuss the Green Bay Packers' playoff chances, betting odds, remaining schedule and if it is realistic for them to make it into the dance.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
radioplusinfo.com
12-15-22 winter weather advisory
Snow covered, slippery roads will make travel difficult for the morning commute. Three to five inches of snow is forecast for east central Wisconsin. National Weather Service meteorologist Denny Van Cleve says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for east central Wisconsin from 9pm Wednesday until 7am Thursday including Fond du Lac, Dodge, Winnebago, and Sheoboygan counties with 3-5 inches of snow expected. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are expected. Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the early morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Lifting Magnet Problems Lead to Severe Accident at Fab Company
On June 7, 2022, a worker at Kewaunee Fabrications in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, was using an Eriez XPL-15/9 Close Proximity Operated Lifting Magnet when a 1,254-pound counterweight fell from the below-the-hook magnet and crushed the employee’s leg. The worker was hospitalized and the accident initiated an OSHA investigation. The company...
radioplusinfo.com
12-14-22 fdl high school turf stadium project receives significant donation
The Fond du Lac School District superintendent says a single donor has agreed to match all donations for a new turf stadium at Fond du Lac High School up to $500,000. In January, the school board voted to use $5.3 million of District fund balance to pay for the stadium. But earlier this fall the school board learned the project cost was going to be $6.1 million. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Fleig says since that time there has been an active fundraising campaign to meet the added cost. Dr. Fleig says pledged donations total $670,000, leaving a $130,000 difference between the estimated project cost and all funding sources. Meanwhile Dr. Fleig says the design phase is about 90-percent complete. He says project bids will be released January 5, with the school board expected to approve bids in February. Construction would begin this spring with the new stadium completed by August 1.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay woman suspected in two dozen gas drive-offs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman is facing 10 charges related to a series of gas thefts. Ashley Goulder is suspected in 25 gas drive-offs. In August, Oneida Police Department officers were called to the Oneida One-Stop on Packerland Dr. in Green Bay. Store leaders say a driver, now identified as Goulder, drove off without paying 22 times in two different vehicles from multiple Oneida One-Stops between May 30 and July 25.
Comments / 0