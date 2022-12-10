Read full article on original website
3 Patriots Score 20 Or More In Win At Weir
WEIRTON,W.Va. (WTRF) – Three Wheeling Park Patriots scored 20 or more points in their 80-64 win over Weir. Aidan Davis led the way with 27 Cole Wilkinson added 23 and Brett Phillips had 20. Cory Lyons led Weir with 17 points.
Scarlet Nation
West Virginia freshmen put trust in Huggins plan in return
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was in the mist of a disappointing season when he gathered his true freshman class together. The message was a simple one. While there was going to be plenty of change on the roster with a number of seniors and others planning to exit through the transfer portal it was critical to make sure the core of the perceived future of the roster would remain in-tact.
WBOY
Buffalo at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918. Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU G Jose Perez Still Awaiting Decision from NCAA on Eligibility
West Virginia transfer guard Jose Perez is still waiting on his eligibility waiver, that needs to be approved by the NCAA to play. Perez committed to WVU in late October after his head coach Steve Masiello was dismissed at Manhattan. Perez has been vocal the last couple days on social...
voiceofmotown.com
Former State Player of the Year Visits West Virginia
West Virginia native J.J. Roberts is in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Following a three-year stint with Wake Forest that saw the talented cornerback tally 44 tackles and one interception, he decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to finish his collegiate career. Earlier this evening, Roberts shared...
WVU Kicker Casey Legg Retires from Football
West Virginia has a lot of needs entering this offseason and that list just grew a little longer as kicker Casey Legg has decided to retire from football, according to Taylor Kennedy of MetroNews. The Charleston, West Virginia native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, connecting on 19-of-23...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Football Commit Noah Braham ‘Can’t Wait’ to Officially Sign
West Virginia commit Noah Braham has made it clear his future will be in Morgantown. The three-star athlete made an official visit to West Virginia’s campus this past weekend, and announced via his Twitter account Sunday afternoon that he plans to sign with the Mountaineers on Dec. 21. A...
WVU 'Still in Play' for 2023 RB Jordan Louie
BREAKING: WVU Pass Rusher Enters Transfer Portal
West Virginia sophomore defensive end Taurus Simmons has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source informed Mountaineers Now Tuesday morning. Simmons appeared in eleven games this season for the Mountaineers, recording eight tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown, but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
voiceofmotown.com
Former Players Blast Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
New chain coffee shop opens in Morgantown area
With cold temperatures outside, sometimes you just feel the need to grab a nice warm cup of joe and stay inside. Now, you can do that at a new coffee store in Westover called The Coffee Tree Roasters.
Texas Aiming to Flip 2023 West Virginia Commit
WVU WR Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
On Monday, West Virginia University sophomore wide receiver Kaden Prather announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Prather finished last season with 53 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. He finishes his Mountaineer career with 64 receptions for 676 yards and three touchdowns. You can follow us...
Crews battle house fire in Marshall County
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Crews were hard at work Wednesday morning for a house fire in Marshall County. Officials say the fire started in a basement of 210 Jefferson Ave. in Glen Dale. The call came in at 1:03 am and was contained at 1:45 am. Officials say there were no injuries but the house […]
lootpress.com
Poky Dot home to some of the most popular milkshakes in West Virginia
FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A true West Virginian traveling along I-79 cannot make their trip complete without a stop at the Poky Dot in Fairmont. The Poky Dot is a funky, long-running diner offering a big menu of comfort chow in a colorful, vintage setting. Treat the whole family...
WDTV
BBQ restaurant in Bridgeport closes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport restaurant that opened in August 2020 is no longer in business. T&M BBQ, which was located at 795 West Main St. at the former site of Gourmet Café, is no longer operating. The Bridgeport Finance Department confirmed with Connect Bridgeport they no longer...
WDTV
Sinkhole causes issues in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va (WDTV) - A large sinkhole is causing problems in Star City. Currently, the West Virginia Department of Highways and Star City are in conflict as to which party is going to take care of the growing problem. It is located at the former Texas Roadhouse in Star...
Driver killed in early morning crash on Ohio I-70
BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol St. Clairsville Post tells 7NEWS one man was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Monday morning. The driver of a commercial vehicle, Jacobsburg resident Stephan Paboucek Sr., 61, was traveling eastbound near milepost 200, when he veered off the right side of the […]
