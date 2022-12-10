Read full article on original website
Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers released wide receiver and punt returner Dede Westbrook on Tuesday. The Packers signed Westbrook to the team's 16-player practice squad on Nov. 15, hours after releasing its 2021 third-round pick Amari Rodgers. Westbrook is a sixth-year player out of Oklahoma. The ...
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
Bears GM Ryan Poles reportedly lied to star player before trade
After an interesting offseason where Roquan Smith expected the Bears to be on his side. It seems GM Ryan Poles had different plans despite what he said to Smith. The Chicago Bears made the move to trade star linebacker Roquan Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year, a move that shook up the locker room. After contract negotiations stalled over the Summer and Smith requesting a trade, he got his wish.
Draft guru Todd McShay has Eagles making uncharacteristic first-round choice
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't selected a running back in the first round of the NFL draft in over 30 years, but that's precisely what ESPN's Todd McShay predicts the team will do four months from now. McShay believes that general manager Howie Roseman will not only shy away from his...
Denver columnist wonders about Broncos QB Russell Wilson's future
Risking Wilson's long-term health for a team eliminated from the playoffs for its seventh consecutive season is nonsensical and fails to consider a far greater human element. There's a strong link between concussions and CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy). According to Boston University's CTE Research Center, the condition is caused by...
Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent
While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
REPORT: Chicago Bears running backs expected to change soon
The lineup for the Chicago Bears running backs should change. Different combinations of Chicago Bears running backs have been used since Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve. The Bears went to rookie Trestan Ebner in their game against the Atlanta Falcons. He had a rough game averaging just 1.3 yards per rush in the Bears’ loss. That change at the number two slot for running back wouldn’t be the last one of the year.
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
Chicago Bears linked to three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle in free agency
The Chicago Bears could land a three-time Pro Bowl OT. The Chicago Bears need help on the offensive line next season. The Bears’ pass blocking has been pitiful this season. The offensive line has given up 42 sacks through 13 games. While injuries didn’t help them during the season, they came into the year ranked poorly. One analyst suggests the Bears add an offensive tackle who has been to the Pro Bowl three times.
The Giants landed an absolute steal at wide receiver for the future
The New York Giants wide receiver unit has been underwhelming during the 2022 season, but one option has emerged as a positive influence and contributor over the past few weeks. Former sixth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Isaiah Hodgins, has set the stage for a promising career after...
Report: Astros eyeing trade for noteworthy slugger
Jose Abreu might not be the only big bat that the defending champions bring in this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports on Monday that the Houston Astros are engaged in trade talks with the Arizona Diamondbacks on slugger Daulton Varsho. Nightengale adds, however, that the asking price for the 26-year-old Varsho remains steep.
Giants cut reserve offensive tackle, sign wide receiver reinforcements
It is no secret the New York Giants need wide receiver support, especially with Richie James suffering a second concussion and likely missing this upcoming Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. After tying against Washington in Week 13, the Giants need to emerge victorious, putting them in the driver’s seat for a playoff appearance.
Cardinals Fan Calls Out Team Owner’s Hypocrisy
The St. Louis Cardinals made a big move last week when they signed veteran catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal. St. Louis moved swiftly to acquire their new catcher, and now have Yadier Molina’s successor in the fold. While this is a rare type of move...
Steelers WR Steven Sims Admits First of 3 Costly Interceptions Was His Fault
The Pittsburgh Steelers hadn’t thrown the ball into the hands of the other team’s defense since the game against the Philadelphia Eagles before the bye week. Wide Receiver Steven Sims says he’s to blame for that streak ending when Mitch Trubisky threw a pass between him and Pat Friermuth that was picked off by Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Roquan Smith.
Robert Griffin III explains why teams want to avoid Lions in playoffs
Just six weeks ago, the Detroit Lions were left for dead along their playoff hopes. But after wins in five of their last six games, including a 34-23 romping of the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III conceded that the Lions just may be the team everyone wants to avoid come the postseason.
Braves Report: Dansby Swanson’s free agent market is “going to explode”
The shortstop market is flooding with demand as more than a handful of teams have a need at the position; however, the supply isn’t even close to fulfilling the appetite of those in need. With Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner off the board, there are only two high-quality options left on the free agent market — Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson. The former of which is the prize for many teams this winter. And if Correa does go before Swanson, the Georgia native’s market is “going to explode.”
MLB insider addresses Max Fried trade rumors
A prominent MLB reporter on Tuesday addressed a trade rumor involving Max Fried. During an appearance on MLB Network, MLB Pipeline reporter Jim Callis threw out the possibility that the Atlanta Braves could trade Fried this offseason. “The rumor I’m hearing — I don’t know if it’s going to be...
