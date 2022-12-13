Man charged with attempted murder in CPD officer's stabbing in Roseland

Chicago Police officer stabbed in Roseland, suspect shot in wounded 02:33

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Chicago Police officer was stabbed Saturday evening in Roseland, police said.

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Romaine Heath, was shot and wounded by police, and a second officer was also hospitalized. Heath is expected in bond court Tuesday.

At a news conference, Chicago Police Deputy Chief Daniel O'Connor said officers were called to the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 7:30 p.m. The caller said a man with a knife had entered his home and was holding a woman at knifepoint in the bedroom, O'Connor said.

Police entered the house and found the armed man and the woman. Officers were able to get the woman out of the bedroom to a safe location, O'Connor said.

Witness Lashawn Hurd talked to CBS 2's Sabrina Franza just after talking to a woman in the house.

"She's nervous. She's a wreck right about now. I mean, they jump in the window and come and do that stuff?" Hurd said. "You would be nervous too."

Meanwhile, two officers then demanded that the armed man drop the knife, O'Connor said. He did not do so.

One officer then deployed a Taser at the suspect, which was ineffective, O'Connor said. The knife-wielding man then lunged at the other officer and stabbed him in the head and shoulder, O'Connor said.

This officer shot the knife-wielding man, who was also placed into custody, O'Connor said. The knife was recovered.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with stab wounds to the head and shoulder. He was reported in serious condition.

The other officer was also taken to the same hospital in good condition for unspecified reasons.

The knife-wielding man, Heath, who was shot by police was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, O'Connor said.

Health is facing charges including aggravated assault of a peace officer, home invasion and aggravated kidnapping.

The Fire Department said the officer who was stabbed was 29 years old.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.