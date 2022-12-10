After nearly two decades in yachting, Technohull is switching things up. Today, the Greek builder unveiled a new model with an entirely fresh design philosophy. The almost 50-footer, known as the Omega 48, carries on Technohull’s high-performance DNA yet places a greater emphasis on comfort, style and luxury than previous designs. The newcomer cuts a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette with sharp, aggressive lines and a semi-straight bow. As always, Technohull’s signature Dynastream hull with its deep-V shape and ventilated steps will pierce waves and deflect spray. This ensures high speeds, maximum efficiency, exceptional seakeeping and top-notch handling even in rough conditions. In terms of...

