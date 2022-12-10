ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Australia enter history books with Test victory over South Africa inside two days

The last time Pat Cummins played South Africa, he toiled for 46.5 overs out of Australia’s 241.5, prising out nine wickets in the match while being set 612 runs to win and beaten by almost as many. It was Johannesburg in 2018, and punishment for the sandpaper debacle was first levied on the field. “We don’t always have to finish a Test in four days,” smiled South Africa’s future captain Dean Elgar.
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 diary: a final trip to the truly terrible Al Bayt Stadium

Sick. Sad. Drained. Coughing up screeds of green phlegm. The morning after England’s defeat by France coincides with a heavy case of Doha flu. This has been a place of coughs and chills. Doctors say Doha has basically never had this many people in it and people = germs. Descriptions from sufferers range from being run over by a truck to my own strain, which feels like being expertly beaten up by special service agents using bludgeons, snooker cues and socks full of wet sand. My flatmate Jonathan Wilson asks a woman in the lobby for help finding a doctor. She marches upstairs, squeezes my arm and says firmly, yes, you have a fever, you will be fine, drink one cup of coffee. OK, thanks. So … you’re a doctor? “No,” she says. “But I am Indian.”

