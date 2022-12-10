Read full article on original website
The last time Pat Cummins played South Africa, he toiled for 46.5 overs out of Australia’s 241.5, prising out nine wickets in the match while being set 612 runs to win and beaten by almost as many. It was Johannesburg in 2018, and punishment for the sandpaper debacle was first levied on the field. “We don’t always have to finish a Test in four days,” smiled South Africa’s future captain Dean Elgar.
Sick. Sad. Drained. Coughing up screeds of green phlegm. The morning after England’s defeat by France coincides with a heavy case of Doha flu. This has been a place of coughs and chills. Doctors say Doha has basically never had this many people in it and people = germs. Descriptions from sufferers range from being run over by a truck to my own strain, which feels like being expertly beaten up by special service agents using bludgeons, snooker cues and socks full of wet sand. My flatmate Jonathan Wilson asks a woman in the lobby for help finding a doctor. She marches upstairs, squeezes my arm and says firmly, yes, you have a fever, you will be fine, drink one cup of coffee. OK, thanks. So … you’re a doctor? “No,” she says. “But I am Indian.”
Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been released from prison after serving eight months of his sentence for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts. The 55-year-old German was jailed for two and a half years in April after being found guilty of four charges...
She has dealt with personal loss, ill-timed injuries and being a long time out of the India squad, but is now back working on her cricketing dream - "to win a World Cup"
