HollywoodLife

Prince Harry Admits It Was ‘Terrifying’ To Have Prince William ‘Scream’ At Him In Tense Family Meeting

Prince Harry is finally opening up about what happened inside Sandringham House when he met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), and Prince William on January 13, 2020, to discuss his and Meghan Markle’s future with the royal family. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry reveals that Meghan was supposed to be in the meeting, but it never materialized until she went back to Canada to reunite with baby Archie.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK

A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan documentary: Duke blames miscarriage on Mail court case

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his wife’s miscarriage was caused by stress around the couple’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).In 2021, Meghan won her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, which is published by ANL, over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.Meghan sued ANL over a series of articles that reproduced parts of a letter she sent to Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.In 2020, as the case developed, Meghan applied to the High Court to request that the names of five friends who defended her...
Vice

Conspiracy Theorists Have Come for US Couple Denied Abortion in Europe

An American woman and her husband who were denied a termination for an unviable pregnancy in Malta this summer have become the target of lurid conspiracy theories claiming that they were paid to have an abortion in the European island nation to try and change its strict abortion law. Andrea...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan – live: Duke claims William screamed at him in ‘terrifying’ row

The Duke of Sussex has told how it was “terrifying” to have his brother, now the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit during the Megxit crisis.Harry, in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother's name on the same day denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes'...
Salon

We fill queer spaces with joy and belonging. That’s why they’re under attack

On Sunday, November 20, 2022 I learned that an armed killer entered Club Q, a queer bar and nightlife space in Colorado Springs, and prematurely ended the lives of five patrons and injured 22 more. I knew it would happen again. This time, though, I reacted differently. I felt personally violated, passionately angered and deeply unsettled. I stood there for a long time trying to figure out why this mass shooting was different, other than the obvious reason that it had targeted queer people like me. The news of the immeasurable, yet familiar, loss of life weighed heavily on my mind, but something immensely somber wrapped around my soul.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Gender recognition law reform 'positive for transgender community'

Reform of gender recognition laws would have a "significant positive impact" for NI's transgender community, a Stormont report has found. The research was commissioned in May 2021 by Conor Murphy when he was finance minister. A group at Queen's University Belfast conducted the review of NI's current legislation. It has...

