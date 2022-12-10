Read full article on original website
Related
Prince Harry Admits It Was ‘Terrifying’ To Have Prince William ‘Scream’ At Him In Tense Family Meeting
Prince Harry is finally opening up about what happened inside Sandringham House when he met with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), and Prince William on January 13, 2020, to discuss his and Meghan Markle’s future with the royal family. In the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry reveals that Meghan was supposed to be in the meeting, but it never materialized until she went back to Canada to reunite with baby Archie.
Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK
A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
Harry and Meghan documentary: Duke blames miscarriage on Mail court case
The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his wife’s miscarriage was caused by stress around the couple’s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).In 2021, Meghan won her privacy case against the Mail on Sunday, which is published by ANL, over the publication of a “personal and private” handwritten letter to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.Meghan sued ANL over a series of articles that reproduced parts of a letter she sent to Thomas Markle, 76, in August 2018.In 2020, as the case developed, Meghan applied to the High Court to request that the names of five friends who defended her...
'Enough is enough': UK PM announces crackdown on illegal immigration
LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it planned to bring in new legislation to prevent migrants who cross the English Channel from remaining in the country, as the government tries to control a surge in people arriving in small boats on its southern coast.
Opinion: Teaching American Exceptionalism Is the Same as Teaching White Supremacy
Politicians have been making some odd arguments about what should be taught in schools. Some say that it’s important to teach American exceptionalism. But perhaps we should stop and consider whether it might be harmful to present students with a biased perspective on American history.
Conspiracy Theorists Have Come for US Couple Denied Abortion in Europe
An American woman and her husband who were denied a termination for an unviable pregnancy in Malta this summer have become the target of lurid conspiracy theories claiming that they were paid to have an abortion in the European island nation to try and change its strict abortion law. Andrea...
Harry and Meghan – live: Duke claims William screamed at him in ‘terrifying’ row
The Duke of Sussex has told how it was “terrifying” to have his brother, now the Prince of Wales, shout and scream at him at the Sandringham summit during the Megxit crisis.Harry, in the final volume of the Sussexes' controversial Netflix documentary, also said a joint statement was put out without his permission in his and his brother's name on the same day denying a story that William had bullied him out of the royal family.Harry recounted what happened behind the scenes when the Queen summoned Charles, William and Harry to Sandringham in January 2020 to resolve the Sussexes'...
'Hate starts with speech': Club Q survivors, LGBTQ leaders testify on anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, violence
Survivors of the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting testified about the impacts of the rise in anti-LGBTQ extremism and violence.
Facebook hit with $2 billion lawsuit connected to political violence in Africa
A new lawsuit accuses Facebook of playing a role in political violence in Africa and seeks to hold it accountable by demanding more than $2 billion in restitution funds and major changes to the service’s content moderation efforts in the continent. It is the latest case to draw connections...
We fill queer spaces with joy and belonging. That’s why they’re under attack
On Sunday, November 20, 2022 I learned that an armed killer entered Club Q, a queer bar and nightlife space in Colorado Springs, and prematurely ended the lives of five patrons and injured 22 more. I knew it would happen again. This time, though, I reacted differently. I felt personally violated, passionately angered and deeply unsettled. I stood there for a long time trying to figure out why this mass shooting was different, other than the obvious reason that it had targeted queer people like me. The news of the immeasurable, yet familiar, loss of life weighed heavily on my mind, but something immensely somber wrapped around my soul.
BBC
Gender recognition law reform 'positive for transgender community'
Reform of gender recognition laws would have a "significant positive impact" for NI's transgender community, a Stormont report has found. The research was commissioned in May 2021 by Conor Murphy when he was finance minister. A group at Queen's University Belfast conducted the review of NI's current legislation. It has...
Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary: Duke of Sussex claims royal family resented wife ‘stealing the limelight’ – live
Prince Harry says family were upset at Duchess’s popularity during tour of Australia and New Zealand
Canada court rejects mother’s lawsuit to ban Indigenous ceremony at children’s school
A Canadian court has again rejected claims from a mother that Indigenous cultural events at her children’s school infringed on their religious freedoms, ordering her to pay costs after revelations her lawsuit was secretly funded by a Christian activist organization. Candice Servatius, an evangelical Protestant, complained in 2016 after...
Japan Changes Archaic Law Assigning Men Paternity Over Ex-Wife’s Child After Divorce
A landmark amendment to Japan’s Civil Code this week will see the scrapping of archaic restrictions on women’s legal rights to their children and their ability to remarry after a divorce. The legislative changes, enacted on Saturday, come after years of debate over a controversial 19th-century paternity law...
Comments / 4