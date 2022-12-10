Read full article on original website
A quick, compact clamping solution
In tool and fixture manufacturing, quick workpiece changes are generally required even when space is tight. For such situations, JW Winco offers the down-thrust clamp as a new, compact and universal clamping element. With a clamping arm that swivels away to the side, workpieces can be fixed in the correct position quickly and securely without getting in the way.
Just add salt? Table salt may be the answer to degradable polymers
Researchers from Texas A&M College of Engineering have developed environmentally friendlier 3D-printed polymers that degrade naturally over time. While the majority of commercial synthetic polymers in use today fail to break down under normal conditions due to their large molecules, they do, overtime, break down into microplastics, which threaten the environment.
Heilind Electronics introduces WAGO’s 221 series compact splicing connectors
Heilind Electronics, a global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for WAGO, now offers the 221 series compact splicing connectors as part of its full line of WAGO connectors. The WAGO LEVER-NUTS 221 series compact splicing connector brings ease of use to a new compact form. factor. The 221...
OKW updates its cable glands range with new pressure compensation glands
New pressure compensation cable glands from OKW protect electronics from condensation in sealed enclosures. OKW has also added black (RAL 9005) as a standard color to many other cable glands and grommets in the range. OKW’s universal cable glands and grommets are ideal for all kinds of applications. They can...
New ASTM International standard covers sediment for stormwater testing
The stormwater control measures committee of ASTM International has developed a new standard on characteristics of sediments used in laboratory performance testing of stormwater treatment devices. The new standard, soon to be published as E3317, describes the minerology, specific gravity and particle size. distributions of silica-based sediments used in the...
Newark adds 400 new products to its NI range
Newark has expanded its NI inventory with the addition of over 400 new products. The extended test and measurement portfolio will allow customers to address their growing needs to test faster, more accurately and more efficiently. Customers will have more products on hand with stock transparency and shorter lead times.
Video: The common causes of electric motor vibration
Intense vibration is one of the most common causes of undesirable performance in AC or DC motors. For instance, intense motor vibration typically can cause indentations on bearing raceways, causing bearing failure. It can also loosen motor windings and fracture the motor insulation. Or it can loosen the motor from its mounting, or damage workpieces or other equipment.
Temperature compensated amps for broadband, ultra-broadband frequencies
A series of temperature compensated amplifiers has been designed by Fairview Microwave Inc. to address precision performance and test and measurement applications. The coaxial packaged amplifiers cover broadband and ultra-broadband frequencies ranging from 0.5 GHz to 40 GHz. Designs incorporate pin diode attenuation circuitry that senses and adjusts broadband gain levels and maintains a minimum gain level of 35 dB over the full operational temperature range of -55° C.
Video: Tektronix announces breakthrough Margin Test solution
A new product category from Tektronix Inc. revolutionizes peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) testing, transforming time to market, cost and accessibility. The new TMT4 Margin Tester breaks conventions of PCIe testing, delivering fast test times with plug-and-play set up and easy-to-use interface that combine to deliver in minutes results that, up until now, required hours or even days of set up and testing, often stretching costs to seven figures.
Fusion ignition lauded at LLNL
Efforts to harness the power of fusion have consumed more energy than the fusion reactions generated, up until now. U.S. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) researchers report the first fusion reaction in a laboratory setting that actually produced more energy than it took to start the reaction. On December 5,...
MEMS-based RF timing platform introduced
SiTime Corp. has introduced a radio frequency (RF) precision timing platform designed for future 5G and satellite communications systems. The platform, called EliteRF, will expand SiTime’s target applications to infrastructure radios in small cells, remote radio units, microwave backhaul and SATCOM equipment. The RF devices are a new class of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based temperature-controlled oscillators built to withstand extreme environments where 5G radios are deployed.
CES 2023: Near- and long-range lidar to be showcased
Cepton Inc. will unveil a new lidar solution at the upcoming CES 2023 trade show taking place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5-8. Called the Vista-X120 Plus, the lidar will be offered in a slim, compact design with real-time adaptive 3D perception for consumer vehicles as well as next generation software-defined. The lidar sensor was recognized by the CES 2023 Innovation Award program in the Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility category.
Theories, calculations of internal combustion engines
In 1860, Etienne Lenoir invented the first commercially successful internal combustion (IC) engine. This engine was used to power a three-wheeled car at a speed of about two miles per hour. However, this engine’s single-cylinder design gave it a tendency to overheat and produce low efficiency. IC engines have...
Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application
Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
