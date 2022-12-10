Read full article on original website
Video: The common causes of electric motor vibration
Intense vibration is one of the most common causes of undesirable performance in AC or DC motors. For instance, intense motor vibration typically can cause indentations on bearing raceways, causing bearing failure. It can also loosen motor windings and fracture the motor insulation. Or it can loosen the motor from its mounting, or damage workpieces or other equipment.
MEMS-based RF timing platform introduced
SiTime Corp. has introduced a radio frequency (RF) precision timing platform designed for future 5G and satellite communications systems. The platform, called EliteRF, will expand SiTime’s target applications to infrastructure radios in small cells, remote radio units, microwave backhaul and SATCOM equipment. The RF devices are a new class of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based temperature-controlled oscillators built to withstand extreme environments where 5G radios are deployed.
New ASTM International standard covers sediment for stormwater testing
The stormwater control measures committee of ASTM International has developed a new standard on characteristics of sediments used in laboratory performance testing of stormwater treatment devices. The new standard, soon to be published as E3317, describes the minerology, specific gravity and particle size. distributions of silica-based sediments used in the...
Just add salt? Table salt may be the answer to degradable polymers
Researchers from Texas A&M College of Engineering have developed environmentally friendlier 3D-printed polymers that degrade naturally over time. While the majority of commercial synthetic polymers in use today fail to break down under normal conditions due to their large molecules, they do, overtime, break down into microplastics, which threaten the environment.
A quick, compact clamping solution
In tool and fixture manufacturing, quick workpiece changes are generally required even when space is tight. For such situations, JW Winco offers the down-thrust clamp as a new, compact and universal clamping element. With a clamping arm that swivels away to the side, workpieces can be fixed in the correct position quickly and securely without getting in the way.
Rohde & Schwarz and Nothing Technology partnered to get new 5G capable Nothing Phone (1) market-ready
Rohde & Schwarz and Nothing Technology joined forces in the research and development (R&D) process to validate the 5G multiband aggregation and the application layer performance for Nothing Technology’s new Phone (1) with the R&S CMX500 one-box signaling tester. This collaboration allowed Nothing Technology to successfully debut the new device, while meeting all the compliance requirements for current and future complex 5G band aggregations and application layer performance.
Video: Tektronix announces breakthrough Margin Test solution
A new product category from Tektronix Inc. revolutionizes peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe) testing, transforming time to market, cost and accessibility. The new TMT4 Margin Tester breaks conventions of PCIe testing, delivering fast test times with plug-and-play set up and easy-to-use interface that combine to deliver in minutes results that, up until now, required hours or even days of set up and testing, often stretching costs to seven figures.
OKW updates its cable glands range with new pressure compensation glands
New pressure compensation cable glands from OKW protect electronics from condensation in sealed enclosures. OKW has also added black (RAL 9005) as a standard color to many other cable glands and grommets in the range. OKW’s universal cable glands and grommets are ideal for all kinds of applications. They can...
How to make 5G less expensive
The 5th generation of mobile communications, 5G has arrived and it has brought us mostly higher throughputs and helped operators to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for mobile data traffic. This first wave of 5G uses the so-called non-standalone mode, which means that it still depends on existing 4G networks for coverage and control, so some of the advanced features of 5G are not yet available.
Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application
Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
