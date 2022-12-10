Read full article on original website
Lexington woman recalls brush with ‘Merchant of Death’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman is recalling her brush with the so-called “Merchant of Death,” a Russian arms dealer convicted of federal crimes, recently traded back with his home country in a high-profile prisoner swap. Dr. Deborah Hodge lived in New York City off and on...
Missing W.Va. girl found safe in Kentucky; mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A missing West Virginia girl was found safe in Kentucky. An Amber Alert had been issued for the 6-year-old girl early Wednesday morning. Police say the girl was found unharmed with her mother, Shana Carf, early Wednesday afternoon in the Winchester, Ky. area after a short pursuit on I-64.
Coroner called to scene of Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious collision has occurred at Mason Headley Road and Duntreath Drive. Police say a car and a truck appear to have collided head-on and ended up in the front yard of a home. The coroner was called to the scene, but no other details about...
Hope Lodge in Lexington a home away from home for cancer patients
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -For people undergoing treatment for cancer there is a facility in Lexington that often becomes their home away from home. The American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge first opened in 2007 and offers thirty-two guest rooms located near treatment centers in the area. Volunteers play a critical...
Lexington reaches 43 murders in 2022, 17 remain unsolved
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington shattered its homicide record in September, but the number of murders continues to increase. Lexington police say 19-year-old Elaina Mammen was shot and killed in the 3400 block of Colonnade Drive Saturday morning, becoming the 43rd murder this year. One Lexington Director, Devine Carama says it’s devastating to lose such a young life, and it’s part of a disturbing trend he’s seeing in the city regarding violence against women.
Two sentenced for 2009 murder of Lexington bar owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people have been sentenced for the 2009 murder of a Lexington bar owner. Rachel Martin and Edward Carroll pleaded guilty in the death of charlie sowers. Sowers, a 71-year-old Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home in May 2009. Rachel Martin...
Good Question: When do parents need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Are any of your kids planning to attend a magnet school in Lexington? Then you may want to listen to today’s Good Question. Mandy asks, when do we need to apply for magnet schools in Fayette County?. Fayette County Public Schools has dozens of magnet...
Man recovering after Lexington stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is recovering after telling police he was stabbed in Lexington. The man told officers he was at Clamatos Restaurante on Versailles Road early Monday morning when the incident happened. Friends took him to UK Hospital before 1 a.m. Officers say the man’s injuries are...
18-year-old killed in Boyle County crash
BOYLE COUNTY. Ky. (WKYT) - An 18-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Boyle County Coroner. Danville police are investigating the Tuesday morning crash on Lebanon Road. According to a witness, the vehicle veered off the road, went through a field, and collided with a tree. The...
Lexington charities asking for help this holiday season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and local charities say they need your help to help others. Bell ringers have been collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign this holiday season. Major Andy Miller says donations are not terrible. They are, as he describes it, “okay.”
New grocery store expected to have big impact on Lexington’s northside
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning more about development plans for an underdeveloped lot on Lexington’s northside. Last week, the Urban County Planning Commission gave final approval on a development plan for a more than 47,000-square-foot grocery store. The store would be at the corner of Citation Boulevard and Georgetown.
Two Ukrainian best friends find home in Nicholasville after fleeing war
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Two dear friends are in Nicholasville after escaping their country and leaving their lives behind. Lidiia and Margarita have been friends for decades. Their friendship was formed over activism to save others. Now, they are seeking refuge as their homeland is attacked. These two brave women...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wet mess sticks around
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These rounds of rain will continue through the early morning hours on Thursday. During the time between the early morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday morning, we could pick up 2-3″ of total rainfall. That is a lot of rain in a short amount of time. It could lead to some local high water problems in those spots that normally see issues associated with heavy rains. So for those of you living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, you might see some of those typical trouble spots.
Pedestrian injured after Lexington train accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police and fire crews are investigating a crash involving a train. The incident occurred at the West Loudon Avenue and Setzer Way intersection just before 5:00 p.m., Monday. Fire officials say they were dispatched to the scene for a train versus pedestrian. One person was...
UK Football lands 2023 tight end commitment
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Football team continues to rebuild it’s roster for next season as they picked up a commitment from a 4-star tight end. Khamari Anderson, a 6-foot-4, 225 pound prospect was previously committed to Cincinnati, but chose to reopen his recruitment when Luke Fickell left the Bearcats.
New ‘smart meters’ being installed around Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the temperatures continue to drop, we’ll be using more energy to keep our homes warm this winter. New electric meters are now being installed around Fayette County. LG&E and KU say the upgrade will give customers a better look at their energy consumption. The...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Rolling In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern changing storm system continues to push toward the region with heavy rain and gusty winds arriving later tonight. That’s ahead of much colder air and the chance for some late week and weekend flakes. All of this launches us into a harsh winter...
Plea deal reached with nurse accused of stealing from Lexington hospice patient
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A plea deal has been reached in the case of a Lexington nurse accused of stealing medicine from a hospice patient. Cathy Young was arrested in 2020 after police say she stole pills from Doris Grant, who was under hospice care. Police say Young had more than 70 acetaminophen and oxycodone hydrochloride pills inside her vehicle when she was arrested.
Upper respiratory illnesses sweeping across Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - There is a lot of sickness moving through central and southern Kentucky, according to health experts. Many have the flu, and some have Covid, but there are also some other issues people are dealing with. We tried to speak with a doctor in Danville Tuesday afternoon about...
Jay Boulware named Kentucky running backs coach, special teams coordinator
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops has announced the hiring of Jay Boulware (pronounced BOWL-wear) as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator. “I’m thrilled to add Jay to our staff at Kentucky,” Stoops said. “I’ve known Jay from his time with my...
