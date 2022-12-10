LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These rounds of rain will continue through the early morning hours on Thursday. During the time between the early morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday morning, we could pick up 2-3″ of total rainfall. That is a lot of rain in a short amount of time. It could lead to some local high water problems in those spots that normally see issues associated with heavy rains. So for those of you living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, you might see some of those typical trouble spots.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 10 HOURS AGO