Mountain West Basketball: New Mexico vs. San Francisco–Preview, Odds, Prediction. Game 10: New Mexico Lobos (9-0) vs. San Francisco Dons (8-2) Another of the Mountain West Conference’s unbeatens will head to the Mandalay Bay on the Vegas strip to face a WCC opponent. Saturday night it was Utah State taking care of business against Loyola Marymount, and now it’s New Mexico’s turn; they will face San Francisco, as the Dons tour of the MWC continues. It will be the second game of the Jack Jones Hoopfest doubleheader, with Creighton and Arizona State meeting in the opener.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO