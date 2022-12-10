Read full article on original website
theScore
Alex Formenton to play in Switzerland for rest of 2022-23 season
Ottawa Senators restricted free agent Alex Formenton signed a contract with the Swiss National League's Ambri-Piotta Hockey Club for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, the team announced Wednesday. Formenton, 23, is ineligible to play in the NHL this season after he and the Senators failed to reach an agreement...
theScore
Kraken claim Tolvanen off waivers from Predators
Eeli Tolvanen is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The Seattle Kraken claimed the 23-year-old winger off waivers from the Nashville Predators on Monday, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Tolvanen was selected 30th overall by the Predators in 2017 and generated plenty of hype as a prospect. He's tallied just 25...
theScore
Capitals owner: We won't rebuild while Ovechkin chases goals record
Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said he won't tear down his club while icon Alex Ovechkin chases down Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record. "I'm not gonna do what I did last time and trade everybody," Leonsis told ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. "I'm sure there'll be an influx of some young players,...
theScore
NHL hot topics: Debating breakout stars, surprising teams, league trends
At the one-third mark of the NHL season, theScore's John Matisz and Josh Wegman offer their takes on four hot topics captivating the hockey world. Which breakout superstar would you rather build a team around, Jason Robertson or Tage Thompson?. Wegman: Thompson, and I swear this isn't recency bias after...
theScore
LaMelo scores 23 in loss vs. Pistons after missing 11 games with ankle sprain
Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball scored 23 points and dished out 11 assists in his first game since Nov. 16 in a 141-134 overtime loss on Wednesday to the Detroit Pistons. He missed the last 11 contests with a left ankle sprain. "I feel great," Ball told The Charlotte Observer's...
theScore
Jets' Saleh expects White to play vs. Lions despite rib injury
The New York Jets are preparing to start Mike White in the Week 15 game against the Detroit Lions despite the quarterback suffering a rib injury in Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills, head coach Robert Saleh said, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. White, who was hospitalized as a precaution...
theScore
Bedard, Wright headline Canada's 22-man roster for 2023 world juniors
Canada unveiled its 22-man roster for the upcoming 2023 World Junior Championship on Monday. The event takes place in Halifax and Moncton and begins on its traditional start date of Boxing Day. Canada opens the tournament against Czechia. Here's the full roster:. Forwards. PLAYER CURRENT TEAM NHL RIGHTS. Caedan Bankier...
theScore
5 records or milestones that could be established in the final weeks
With four weeks to go in the NFL schedule, some single-season yardage records are in play to be toppled, while a handful of teams could attain significant benchmarks in January. Here's a rundown of the milestones to monitor around the league. Patrick Mahomes, passing yards. Record holder: Peyton Manning (5,477...
theScore
Cardinals' Murray out for season after tearing ACL
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL in Monday's loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Tuesday. Murray was carted off the field after going down with a noncontact knee injury on the...
theScore
Cardinals GM Keim taking indefinite leave due to health issues
Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence for health-related reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will take over for Keim on an interim basis. Keim, 50, is in his 10th...
theScore
Raptors' Anunoby out at least 1 more week
Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse provided an update Tuesday on his banged-up roster. Starting forward O.G. Anunoby will miss at least one more week due to a hip injury before being re-evaluated, Nurse said, according to The Athletic's Eric Koreen. Anunoby was sidelined for Sunday's loss against the Orlando...
theScore
Beasley ends retirement, signs with Bills' practice squad
Wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and signing with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Beasley will likely be promoted to the gameday roster in short order, reports NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. The 33-year-old retired in October, a month after signing with the Tampa...
theScore
Cunningham to undergo season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shin, general manager Troy Weaver announced Tuesday. Cunningham is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the Pistons' training camp next summer. "We expect him to come back and be even better," Weaver said, per team writer...
theScore
Parsons not buying Hurts MVP buzz: Is it him or the Eagles?
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is skeptical of the MVP buzz surrounding Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "When we look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?" Parsons said on the "Voncast," hosted by Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller. Hurts has been playing the best football of his...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 15: Lions trending up, Seahawks stumble
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) There's no debate regarding who's the best NFL team after 14 weeks. On Sunday, the Eagles became the first club to clinch a playoff berth this season. It seems only a matter of time until they claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
theScore
'Spider-Man' has been a revelation for Eagles' defense
Haason Reddick has come a long way since being a walk-on at Temple University. When the linebacker signed a three-year, $45-million free-agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in the offseason, he came full circle. Reddick - a native of Camden, New Jersey, which is right across the river from Philly - grew up an Eagles fan.
