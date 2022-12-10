Read full article on original website
Related
Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive
A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe
Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat. TikTok user @mountainpeakmainecoons definitely has...
Where Do the Osmonds Live? Inside the Gorgeous Homes of the Famous Siblings
The Osmonds flooded the airwaves with their catchy songs in the early ‘70s, becoming one of the bestselling music groups of all time. They got their start in Utah where they were raised by their parents, George Virl Osmond Sr. and Olive Osmond. Several of the famous siblings still call Utah home decades later.
Nana's - Old Fashion Rum Balls 👵
Yes these are straight out of my nana's recipe box. You know the kind I'm talking about. The wooden recipe box that is literally overstuffed with your nana's delicious recipes, her lovely cursive writing covering the pieces off folder paper and index cards. Of course nana knew all of her recipes by heart but by the grace of the food god's she has written every single one down with helpful tips and tricks. Now it's been handed down to me and I know exactly where to start! Nana's no bake Old Fashion Rum Balls and yes you can absolutely taste the rum so don't skimp on the rum you want a good brand.
housebeautiful.com
You Can Now Book a Stay in Dolly Parton's Legendary Tour Bus
With a total of 51 Grammy nominations, 10 wins, several lifetime achievement awards, a cozy spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and a handful of philanthropic initiatives—phew—Dolly Parton has ben an icon for as long as we can remember. If you want to snag a slice of the living legend's lifestyle, you can officially book a stay at Dolly's Suite 1986. Nestled in Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Space—because of course she has a resort—the suite is a tour bus that she actually used from 2008 through 2022. (Since Dolly isn't a big flyer, so this Prevost bus has traveled approximately 360,000 miles throughout North America—making regular stops in big cities like Nashville and Los Angeles.) To make her so-called "gypsy wagon" feel like a home away from home, Dolly customized the interior with jewel-toned decor and a smattering of special amenities.
In the Garden: Invite songbirds to your winter garden
Winter has many birds searching for food. Lend a helping hand by starting, continuing, or expanding your bird-feeding efforts. If you are not able to plant a shepherd’s crook in the ground to hang your feeder, look for other options. Sturdy tree branches, hooks and supports used for summer hanging baskets, and deck railings are a few possibilities.
talentrecap.com
Lindsey Stirling Releases Biblical Music Video for ‘O Holy Night’
Former America’s Got Talent star Lindsey Stirling is back with a new music video for the Christmas season, set to her version of “O Holy Night.” The song appears on Stirling’s latest holiday album Snow Waltz. Lindsey Stirling Releases New ‘O Holy Night’ Music Video...
Cult of Mac
Glitter band turns your Apple Watch into a Christmas ornament
“Get your bling on with the Casetify Glitter Apple Watch Band!” says Casetify in its listing for the distinctive band. And at this time of year, the festive bands — available in four fun colors — seem especially merry. But you can rock the sparkling band any...
Björk Serenades a Volcano in “Sorrowful Soil” Video: Watch
Björk has shared a video for Fossora’s “Sorrowful Soil,” directed by Viðar Logi. Seen through an oval frame, the video shows Björk singing her eulogy to her late mother in the vicinity of the recently erupted volcano Fagradalsfjall. Speaking with Pitchfork earlier this year, she said she chose the location “because it’s about the mother energy, so the volcano is obviously giving that.” Watch the video below.
techaiapp.com
Sabrina Carpenter Releases New Holiday Song ‘A Nonsense Christmas’ – Listen Now! | Christmas, First Listen, Music, Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter just released her new Christmas song “A Nonsense Christmas“!. The 23-year-old actress and singer did a holiday remix of her fan-favorite song “Nonsense.”. “y’all made me do this,” she shared on social media. “‘A Nonsense Christmas‘ is out now on all streaming platforms. happy hoelidays!!”...
Trader Joe’s Christmas Must-Haves
(WSYR-TV) — It’s the Holiday season, which means Christmas is right around the corner! Spend it with the people you love all while enjoying Christmas must-haves from Trader Joe’s! Gingerbread Coffee Start the morning off in your favorite cozy sweater while sipping cinnamon goodness with the Trader Joe’s Gingerbread coffee! Made of 100% Arabica beans […]
Delish
Christmas Nachos
We can’t believe we never thought of it ourselves. Lidl’s Christmas nacho recipe takes our favourite sharing dish and gives it an indulgent festive upgrade. Imagine tortilla chips nestled among pigs in blankets, stuffing and turkey and covered in a mix of melting Camembert, blue cheese and cheddar. It’s a taste of Christmas in every mouthful.
Mic
75 cheap, clever gifts that are 10x more impressive than what you usually give
When it comes to gifting, it’s the thought that counts... but I’d be lying if I didn’t get a deep feeling of satisfaction when someone truly loves the thing I’ve picked out for them. Plus, coming up with clever, impressive gifts for your loved ones doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — so why not get them something they’ll really enjoy?
These tiny TVs are the perfect Christmas gift stocking filler for tech lovers
Are you tired of ever more massive displays? The TinyTV2 feels like it was made for mice
Why All But Two Original Puppets From Rankin/Bass' Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Melted
The Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," remains a holiday favorite for critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and also for a whole new generation of fans today. Burl Ives' narration, as Sam the Snowman, certainly lent the 1964's cartoon production some much-needed gravitas, but it was the stop-motion puppet animation that stole the show and helped make it the longest-running Christmas special in TV history. And the men behind the magic of those unforgettable puppets were Tadahito Mochinaga and Ichiro Komuro.
All Passion and Emotion: Listening to The Everly Brothers Songs
Pioneers of country rock, The Everly Brothers, Phillip “Phil” Everly, and Isaac Donald “Don” Everly, were known for their guitar playing and vocal harmony. Their soulful voices had people dubbing them “the most beautiful-sounding duo” ever. In this article, let’s listen to the pure...
Mum shares hack for cat-proofing Christmas tree that takes just seconds to make
One mum has shared her quick and easy hack to protect the precious Christmas tree from cats intent on destroying it for their own amusement. Year after year Royalle Wood's cats would take great delight in destroying her tree, smashing ornaments and breaking branches as they clawed their way up it.
"Six Healing Sounds," according to the Ancients
Sound can heal us, scientists confirm. This was already widely known in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), where doctors developed certain sounds to target specific organs. A practice called the 6 Healing Sounds (SHS) in Qigong has been studied and shown to help transform stress and negative emotions into vital life-force energy (“good chi”) throughout our body’s electromagnetic field.
Comments / 0