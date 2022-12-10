ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Ohio State Down Another Starter vs Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are already near touchdown underdogs against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31st.  It's already been announced that they will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Arguably the No. 1 ranked receiver leading up ...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around

The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach

As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

247Sports five-star junior wing Bryson Tucker in no rush

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After building a lofty reputation during his first two years of high school in Baltimore, 2024 five-star Bryson Tucker has made a move for his junior year and so far it is going pretty well. Currently ranked No. 19 overall by 247Sports, the 6-foot-6 small forward moved...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

247Sports

