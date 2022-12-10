Read full article on original website
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
BREAKING: Ohio State Down Another Starter vs Georgia
The Ohio State Buckeyes are already near touchdown underdogs against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Chic-Fil-A Peach Bowl on December 31st. It's already been announced that they will be without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Arguably the No. 1 ranked receiver leading up ...
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Paul Finebaum Names 'Smartest' Coach He's Ever Been Around
The college football world is reeling from the death of Mike Leach. While processing the crushing news on Tuesday morning on Get Up, ESPN's Paul Finebaum called Leach the "smartest coach" he ever encountered. Finebaum recalled that Leach, who had a law degree and didn't play college football, was unlike...
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Reports: Auburn to Hire Offensive, Defensive Coordinators
New Tigers coach Hugh Freeze will turn to a pair of coaches with Baylor ties.
Paul Finebaum Shares What He's Heard About Mike Leach
As the wider college football prays for Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach to recover from his medical emergency, information on what happened to him remains scarce. Even SEC insider Paul Finebaum is lacking answers. Appearing on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum wished Leach the best and is...
Look: Mississippi State Football Stadium's Mike Leach Tribute Goes Viral
The football world suffered an incalculable loss Monday night, as revered college coach Mike Leach passed away at 61. Tributes poured in on social media today, as friends paid homage to the fallen coach. Will Rogers, Jimmy Johnson, and Matthew McConaughey were among those sharing ...
Caleb Williams Wins Heisman Trophy & Dresses the Part
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in a suit designed by adidas and Gucci.
Report: Ohio State Couldn't Afford 5-Star Recruit, Outbid By SEC School
Name, Image and Likeness deals have drastically changed the landscape of college football over the past few years. Players are now getting paid, but at what cost? According to one report from an Ohio State journalist this afternoon, the tab on one recruit is apparently getting too high ...
Georgia’s Kirby Smart explains the impact Mike Leach had on football
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach’s death sent a shockwave through the college football world as it dealt with the loss of one of the sport’s top offensive minds and colorful characters. One day after Leach’s death was announced, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart laid out how exactly Leach impacted the sport.
2024 Florida WR Jeremiah Smith Commits To Ohio State
Smith is the 15th top-100 wide receiver to pick the Buckeyes since Brian Hartline was named the position coach.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Transfer DL to visit Ole Miss
Ole Miss will have one of the more sought-after defensive linemen in the transfer portal on campus this weekend.
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
247Sports five-star junior wing Bryson Tucker in no rush
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After building a lofty reputation during his first two years of high school in Baltimore, 2024 five-star Bryson Tucker has made a move for his junior year and so far it is going pretty well. Currently ranked No. 19 overall by 247Sports, the 6-foot-6 small forward moved...
Everything Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said at Ryan Walters' introductory press conference
Purdue Vice President and Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski spoke to the media on Wednesday for the first time since the hiring of Ryan Walters as the Boilermakers' next head football coach. Bobinski spoke about Walters, his defense and everything he brings to Purdue. Here is everything Bobinski said to...
Analysts weigh in on new Vols commitment, Top247 LB Arion Carter
247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna and director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong explain what Tennessee is getting in new linebacker commitment Arion Carter, a Top247 prospect.
