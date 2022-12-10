Read full article on original website
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Black Family Closes 7-Figure Deal To Create Mississippi's Own Modern-Day Black Wall Street
Entrepreneur Tony A. Reimonenq Jr, along with his wife and three sons, recently closed a deal on a 20-unit strip mall in the Oak Grove community of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The family plans to transform the property into a local version of Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Historic Greenwood District, widely known as the original Black Wall Street.
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
Mississippi sheriff: Dismembered body found in box along road in Pearl River County
Police are investigating the discovery of a body found dismembered stuffed in a box on a road in Pearl River County. The Picayune Item reports that on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a possible body on Burge and Reyer Road in Poplarville.
WDAM-TV
Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
Mississippi man arrested after search of house turns up meth, marijuana and weapons
A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses during a search of Hattiesburg house. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County Deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.
