ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolltide.com

Noah Clowney Named Back-to-Back SEC Freshman of the Week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Following the Crimson Tide's victory over No. 1 Houston on Saturday, Alabama freshman?Noah Clowney?was named back-to-back Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. The 6-10 freshman from Spartanburg, S.C. scored 16 points against No. 1 Houston to go along with grabbing 11...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Three Alabama Football Players Named Sporting News All-Americans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named a Sporting News First Team All-American, while defensive backs Jordan Battle and Kool-Aid McKinstry garnered second-team selections from the organization, it was announced Tuesday. First Team All-American. Will Anderson Jr., Linebacker. A consensus All-American after picking up his fourth...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Former Alabama Standout Polly Mack Earns LPGA Tour Card

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Former Alabama women's golfer Polly Mack has earned her LPGA Tour Card following her performance at the LPGA Q-Series, which was held at Highland Oaks Golf Course in Dothan, Ala. Mack, a 2022 WGCA First Team All-American at Alabama, finished in 15th overall at the grinding,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
rolltide.com

Five Alabama Football Players Receive Associated Press All-America Recognition

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. received Associated Press First Team All-America honors Monday, while defensive back Brian Branch was named to the second team and Jahmyr Gibbs (AP), Kool-Aid McKinstry (DB) and Jordan Battle (S) each garnered third-team recognition. Will Anderson Jr. First Team, Linebacker. Became...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WDAM-TV

Jasper County principal killed in one-vehicle accident

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The principal of Bay Springs High School was killed in one-vehicle accident Wednesday morning. Jasper County Deputy Coroner Jessie Crosby confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Russell Jones, 49, had been involved in a fatal accident on County Road 17 around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Crosby confirmed that...
JASPER COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested after search of house turns up meth, marijuana and weapons

A Mississippi man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses during a search of Hattiesburg house. On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, members of the DEA/HIDTA Task Force, Hattiesburg Police, 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team, Forrest and Lamar County Deputies, as well as the Mississippi AG Office arrested a convicted felon on drug and weapon charges after serving a search warrant at a Hub City home.
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy