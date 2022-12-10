ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Crunch takes down Utica

 4 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch blew past the Utica Comets, 5-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch to 10-9-2-2 on the season as they build up a 2-0-0-0 lead in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt earned the win stopping 28-of-29 shots. Nico Daws turned aside 22-of-26 between the pipes for the Comets.

Syracuse and Utica both went scoreless on three power play opportunities.

The Comets were first on the board 4:25 into the game when Nolan Stevens swept in shot from the bottom of the right circle.

The Crunch responded at the 7:19 mark to ignite the team’s 12th Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss. Gemel Smith chased the puck down into the corner and centered it for Shawn Element to score as he came skating down the slot. Five minutes later Cole Koepke put the team on top with a wrister from the top of the left circle.

Syracuse continued building a lead 5:23 into the middle frame off a slap shot from Darren Raddysh at the blue line. At 11:55 the Crunch made it 4-1. Gage Goncalves forced a turnover when Daws went behind the cage to play the puck and set up Felix Robert for a chip into an unmanned net.

With 3:32 remaining in the game, Goncalves scored into the empty net to give the Crunch a 5-1 victory.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they host the Springfield Thunderbirds.

