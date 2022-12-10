Zaha Hadid unveils design for a new science center in Singapore. offices Zaha Hadid Architects And the Architects 61 Unveiling the design of a new science center in the Jurong Lake District Singapore🇧🇷 The 52,460-square-meter complex aims to make science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) more accessible through specialized equipment, educational programs, and interactive experiences. The building is scheduled to open in 2027, which coincides with and is in line with the Science Center’s 50th anniversary Singapore Green Plan 2030.

