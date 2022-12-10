Read full article on original website
Zaha Hadid unveils design for a new science center in Singapore
Zaha Hadid unveils design for a new science center in Singapore. offices Zaha Hadid Architects And the Architects 61 Unveiling the design of a new science center in the Jurong Lake District Singapore🇧🇷 The 52,460-square-meter complex aims to make science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) more accessible through specialized equipment, educational programs, and interactive experiences. The building is scheduled to open in 2027, which coincides with and is in line with the Science Center’s 50th anniversary Singapore Green Plan 2030.
Amazonia Real releases science in the Amazon documentary series
Agência Amazônia Real, with the financial support of the Serrapilheira Institute, launched the five-episode documentary series “Ciência na Amazônia” last Friday 9, in Your YouTube channel🇧🇷 The first episode, “Nature Man,” is about the life and research of ecologist Philip Martin Fernside, of the National Research Institute of the Amazon (INPA).
Project takes oceanography to the interior of Brazil | corporate news
The project to encourage reading and environmental education Abraça o Mar was implemented for the first time in 2022 and has been in public schools in 30 municipalities in 9 states of the country. More than 8,600 students and 972 teachers participated in the project and held 87 meetings.
Biblical stories about the destruction of ancient cities confirmed by science
Scientists have discovered that the biblical stories of the destruction of ancient cities match the geological clues found. Sodom and Gomorrah are, according to the Bible, two cities that God destroyed with fire and/or the fall of brimstone from the sky. Issuance Old Testament of the Bible is that Sodom...
