WLTX.com

Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green commits to Clemson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The recruitment of Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green should settle down now after his social media announcement Tuesday afternoon. Green publicly committed to playing for Clemson, less than a week after receiving a phone call from head football coach Dabo Swinney. The three-star prospect was...
CLEMSON, SC
hitthatline.com

Report says Dowell Loggains accepting OC spot at South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has more than players to replace. Tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is apparently headed to South Carolina as the offensive coordinator for Shane Beamer. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com put the story out, citing a source. Many thought Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles...
COLUMBIA, SC
diehardsport.com

Top SEC Freshman RB Enters Transfer Portal

MarShawn Lloyd, a former four-star recruit and top freshman RB for the South Carolina Gamecocks, has entered his name into the transfer portal:. Lloyd, a Hyattsville, Maryland product, was ranked as a top 50 recruit in the 2022 class.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

SAC addresses Wolves playoffs omission

NEWBERRY — The South Atlantic Conference has released a statement in regards to Newberry College’s omission from NCAA Division II playoffs. Following a victory against Mars Hill for the South Atlantic Conference championship this season, the Newberry College Wolves were not selected to go further into the NCAA Division II playoffs. With the wolves boasting a 7-2 in-conference season and a 9-2 overall season, this decision made by the NCAA was met with questions.
NEWBERRY, SC
kool1027.com

Army Announces 282nd Army Band Holiday Concert

The 282nd Army Band and Fort Jackson are continuing a tradition with the Annual Home for Holidays Concert. The band wants to spread the holiday cheer and bring people together, including the trainees who are not going home for the holidays, to enjoy a free concert in the local community.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

The Spirit of Lake Murray to set sail again Spring 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Spirit, Lake Murray’s only large charter vessel is expected to return in the Spring of 2023. The 80-foot yacht sailed from 2009-2019 and offered dinner cruises, sightseeing trips, and corporate events. She was purchased by Lake Murray Tour Partners in October and sailed to her new home near Agnew Lake Service in Ballentine, where she is undergoing a major overhaul.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Grand Opening of Fisher House Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS Anchor Judi Gatson will be on hand at the grand opening of Fisher House Columbia. The Fisher House will be located on the secure campus of William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center. The event happens at the Fisher House location starting at 4 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

