WVC football coaches announce rosters for June’s UNICO All-Star Game

The Wyoming Valley Conference football coaches selected senior players for the UNICO All-Star Game.

The game will be played Saturday, June 3, at Wyoming Area’s stadium in West Pittston. The starting time hasn’t been determined, although several coaches expressed interest in having the game at night.

Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli will coach the Miners team. Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri will coach the Pioneers.

Here are the players selected to the teams.

MINERS ROSTER

Berwick — Trystan English, RB/LB; Alex Hacker, TE/DL; Spencer Kishbaugh, WE/LB; Matt Lonczynski, QB; Rowan Slabinski, TE/DL; Drey Wilk, WR/DB

Crestwood — Magnus Bibla, WR/DL; Brendan Dennis, RB/DB; Aiden Jardine, OL/DL; John Jones, OL/DL; Cole Kakalecik, LB; Robert Knight, RB/DB; Nick Miscavage, WE/DB; Noah Schultz, RB/DB; Zach Sheloski, TE/DL; Chris Smolenak, OL/DL

Dallas — Jace Chopyak, K; Aiden Fennell, OL/DL; Colby Klinetob, OL/DL; John Scherer, OL/DL

Hanover Area — Sean Dooner, WE/DB; Jake Vigorito, TE/DL;

Hazleton Area — Matthew Buchman, RB/DB; Matthew Cusatis, WR/DB; Juan Fabian, OL/DL; Qay’von Minor, LB; Sam Porro, OL/DL; Connor Shamany, WR/DB; Jean Valdez, OL/DL

Nanticoke Area — Ashton Brozusky, RB/LB: Jaylin Collins, QB/DB; Alex Fine, RB/LB;

Wilkes-Barre Area — Ian Bednar, OL/DL; Evan Corcoran, K/P; Dan Horgan, OL/DL; Gannon Redding, RB/LB; Guilbert Gonzalez, OL/DL

PIONEERS ROSTER

Holy Redeemer — Jake Griffin, TE/LB; Jacob Hunter, QB/DB; Jeff Kozerski, OL/LB; Zach Perta, WR/DB; Josh Wesneski, RB/LB

Lake-Lehman — Javon Borger, RB/LB; Aiden Gaus, OL/DL; Chad Honeywell, OL/DL; Mason Lee, OL/DL; Gavin Wallace, WR/DB

Pittston Area — Rob Barbieri, WR/DB; John Barchi-Crich, RB/LB; Drew Menendez, RB/LB; Jake Mills, OL/DL; Jaiden Morgans, OL/DL; Kevin Lockett, WR/DB; Josh Pierre, WR/DB; Harry Pugliese, RB/DB; Nick Sciandra, OL/DL; David Sudo, RB/DL

Tunkhannock — Ben Chilson, QB/DB; Colin Madan, WR/DB; Gavin Montross, WR/DB; Garrett Yuhas, WR/DB

Wyoming Area — Justin Francis, TE/DL; Riley Knaub, OL/DL; Joe Marranca, TE/LB; Garret Pocceschi, WR/DB; Ethan Speece, OL/DL

Wyoming Seminary — Owen Kibbee, WR/DB; Antonio Gallo, K

Wyoming Valley West — Logan Dwyer, RB/LB; J’Von Gamble, RB/LB; Nick Giza, TE/LB; John McLaughlin, OL/DL; Jason Pearson, OL/DL; Hunter Pries, WR/DB; Devon Suda, WR/DB