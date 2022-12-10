ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

True North Columbia appoints new executive director

COLUMBIA — True North, a Columbia organization providing shelter and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual violence, announced Monday the appointment of a new executive director. Michele Snodderley was appointed to the position, bringing more than 20 years of experience working with children and families who have...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Lincoln University graduates seven law enforcement officers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) recognized seven new certified law enforcement professionals at a graduation ceremony Wednesday evening. This was the fifth class to graduate from the academy since LULETA began operations in 2021. According to the university, Lincoln is the only Historically Black...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Three people filed for CPS board candidacy

Three people have filed to run for seats on the Columbia School Board for the April 4 election. As of Tuesday, the candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn. In the coming election, each candidate will vie for one of the three positions available. Board Member Helen Wade, Board President David Seamon and Board Vice President Chris Horn all have seats opening in the spring. Terms are three years, unpaid.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The plan was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. The plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Salvation Army looks for more donations to meet 2022 goal

COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army is concerned that it won't meet its 2022 financial goal and won't be able to share enough toys and gifts with local children, as donations are down this year. “We’ve noticed that our kettles are running a little behind of where we would like...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband

COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia family mourns the loss of two children in apartment fire

COLUMBIA − A family is reeling after an apartment fire took the lives of two young children early Wednesday morning. Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire at the Columbia Square Apartments. “I love my babies,” Tamitra Williams, mother and grandmother of the deceased,...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two juveniles killed in fire at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA - Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Townhome Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Fire crews arrived around 1:27 a.m. to the apartments in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. There were reports of people trapped inside building, and crews found the upstairs fully involved.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Customers concerned after Gygr-Gas propane company not answering calls

FULTON - A number of customers are concerned after not hearing from Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, for days, weeks and even months for some. Gygr offers a metered service for 42 counties in mid-Missouri, including cities like Columbia, Boonville, De Soto, Moberly, Versailles and Mexico. According to Gygr's...
BOONVILLE, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 13

The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). It was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. A plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Highly contagious avian flu found in Osage County turkey flock

OSAGE COUNTY - The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, federal officials confirmed Monday. Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn says the HPAI hit the state again this fall after it hit in the spring. The U.S. Department of...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Tiger Pantry sees uptick in household registrations this holiday season

COLUMBIA − Christmas is just around the corner and the season of giving is in full effect. Tiger Pantry is working around the clock to ensure that its users are satisfied with meals during the holiday season. The organization provides household items, non-perishables, and personal hygiene items to 325...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Part of East Walnut Street closed due to building structure issues

COLUMBIA - A block of East Walnut Street is closed due to structure issues with a nearby building, Columbia Public Works announced Wednesday night. East Walnut Street between North Eighth Street and North Ninth Street will be closed until further notice, Public Works said. The city said there are structural...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy