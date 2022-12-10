Read full article on original website
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Columbia Housing Authority awarded tax credits for Park Avenue affordable housing development
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Housing Authority (CHA) announced Monday it had received low-income housing tax credits from the Missouri Housing Development Commission for its affordable housing development on Park Avenue. The commission approved the project at its Dec. 9 meeting and will be providing over $15 million of funding.
KOMU
Columbia's Sidewalk Master Plan could be sped up with council approval
COLUMBIA - Additional sidewalks have been a need in Columbia for quite sometime now. To combat this, the city of Columbia came out with final touches on its Sidewalk Master Plan back in 2013. Initially, the plan included adding 40 sidewalks around town with others to be added in the future.
KOMU
True North Columbia appoints new executive director
COLUMBIA — True North, a Columbia organization providing shelter and safety to those affected by domestic and sexual violence, announced Monday the appointment of a new executive director. Michele Snodderley was appointed to the position, bringing more than 20 years of experience working with children and families who have...
KOMU
TARGET 8: Records show Noble Health mismanaged Audrain, Callaway Community Hospitals for years
MEXICO - The Audrain Community Hospital looks like a normal functioning facility. The employees still hold the keys to the building; the machines are still running; the beds are still made; and the gift shop is still stocked - all sitting ready and expectant for the return of patients. But...
KOMU
Lincoln University graduates seven law enforcement officers
JEFFERSON CITY - The Lincoln University Law Enforcement Training Academy (LULETA) recognized seven new certified law enforcement professionals at a graduation ceremony Wednesday evening. This was the fifth class to graduate from the academy since LULETA began operations in 2021. According to the university, Lincoln is the only Historically Black...
KOMU
Three people filed for CPS board candidacy
Three people have filed to run for seats on the Columbia School Board for the April 4 election. As of Tuesday, the candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn. In the coming election, each candidate will vie for one of the three positions available. Board Member Helen Wade, Board President David Seamon and Board Vice President Chris Horn all have seats opening in the spring. Terms are three years, unpaid.
KOMU
Columbia School Board approves five-year improvement plan
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). The plan was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. The plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
KOMU
Salvation Army looks for more donations to meet 2022 goal
COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army is concerned that it won't meet its 2022 financial goal and won't be able to share enough toys and gifts with local children, as donations are down this year. “We’ve noticed that our kettles are running a little behind of where we would like...
KOMU
Columbia woman seeks public's help in finding her missing husband
COLUMBIA - A Columbia woman is seeking the public’s help to find her missing husband, Jason Washington. He has been missing since Oct. 15. “We talked at 9:30 that morning,” Tamitra Williams, Washington’s wife, said. “He said he wasn’t feeling good.”. Williams said Washington had...
KOMU
Columbia family mourns the loss of two children in apartment fire
COLUMBIA − A family is reeling after an apartment fire took the lives of two young children early Wednesday morning. Four-year-old Ta’niyah Pate and 7-year-old Jyneisha Washington died in the fire at the Columbia Square Apartments. “I love my babies,” Tamitra Williams, mother and grandmother of the deceased,...
KOMU
Jefferson City corrections officer, wife granted $2 million in assault settlement
COLE COUNTY - A corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was granted a cash settlement after he was left with severe and permanent injuries following an assault by an inmate. Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer sued inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. The...
KOMU
COVID booster and flu vaccine clinics to take place at DBRL and Hickman
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host two COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics this week at the Daniel Boone Regional Library and Hickman High School. PHHS will hold a COVID booster and flu vaccination clinic on Thursday, Dec. 15 at DBRL from 4 to 7...
KOMU
Two juveniles killed in fire at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Townhome Apartments early Wednesday morning, according to the Columbia Fire Department. Fire crews arrived around 1:27 a.m. to the apartments in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. There were reports of people trapped inside building, and crews found the upstairs fully involved.
KOMU
Customers concerned after Gygr-Gas propane company not answering calls
FULTON - A number of customers are concerned after not hearing from Gygr-Gas, a Boonville-based metered propane company, for days, weeks and even months for some. Gygr offers a metered service for 42 counties in mid-Missouri, including cities like Columbia, Boonville, De Soto, Moberly, Versailles and Mexico. According to Gygr's...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, Dec. 13
The Columbia Board of Education voted Monday night to approve a five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP). It was developed and presented by Superintendent Brian Yearwood. A plan is required by every public school district in Missouri in order to be accredited by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).
KOMU
Highly contagious avian flu found in Osage County turkey flock
OSAGE COUNTY - The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was found in a commercial turkey flock in Osage County, federal officials confirmed Monday. Missouri Department of Agriculture (MDA) Director Chris Chinn says the HPAI hit the state again this fall after it hit in the spring. The U.S. Department of...
KOMU
Volunteers help families celebrate the last Christmas at the current Columbia Ronald McDonald House
COLUMBIA - Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri (RMHC) is making progress toward moving into its new house in 2024. RMHC plans for construction on the new building to start at the end of this month or the beginning of January. Volunteers came to the current house on Monday to...
KOMU
Tiger Pantry sees uptick in household registrations this holiday season
COLUMBIA − Christmas is just around the corner and the season of giving is in full effect. Tiger Pantry is working around the clock to ensure that its users are satisfied with meals during the holiday season. The organization provides household items, non-perishables, and personal hygiene items to 325...
KOMU
Prosecution and defense ready to move forward with trial of Keith Comfort
COLUMBIA — Both the prosecution and defense announced Monday that they were ready to move forward with the murder trial for Keith Comfort. Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. In 2019, Comfort admitted to Wisconsin police that he...
KOMU
Part of East Walnut Street closed due to building structure issues
COLUMBIA - A block of East Walnut Street is closed due to structure issues with a nearby building, Columbia Public Works announced Wednesday night. East Walnut Street between North Eighth Street and North Ninth Street will be closed until further notice, Public Works said. The city said there are structural...
