Three people have filed to run for seats on the Columbia School Board for the April 4 election. As of Tuesday, the candidates are Paul Harper, John Potter and Chris Horn. In the coming election, each candidate will vie for one of the three positions available. Board Member Helen Wade, Board President David Seamon and Board Vice President Chris Horn all have seats opening in the spring. Terms are three years, unpaid.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO