Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio State commits McDonald, Simpson-Hunt earn huge bumps in updated Top247
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, General Manager - Player Personnel Mark Pantoni, and the Ohio State staff have been working hard on their 2023 recruiting. They currently have 19 commitments for that class. Those commitments make up the country’s No. 6 2023 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings.
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer
Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
Transfer TE target Kyle Morlock names top three, talks favorite college coaches on recent podcast appearance
Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock has been in the NCAA Transfer Portal for a few weeks now and has become one of the most sought after prospects in the portal regardless of position. Morlock recently appeared on the TCM Podcast and was asked several questions about his recruitment...
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
247Sports
Todd McShay releases first 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes top 5
Todd McShay revealed his first 2023 NFL Mock Draft this week with several surprising selection in the first round, including a running back inside the top 10 and a handful of quarterbacks coming off the board. McShay came under fire earlier this month after suggesting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon...
Blue-chip athlete Malachi Coleman changes plans, set to check out Buffaloes
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman had an official visit lined up with Michigan for this coming weekend. But new Buffaloes' tight ends coach Tim Brewster stopped by the Cornhusker State last week and he has convinced the four-star prospect to visit Boulder instead. "I will be changing my visit...
Vols assistant checks on five-star RB, highly ranked Tennessee commit
One of Tennessee's assistant coaches traveled to Florida on Monday to check on a coveted running-back target and a highly ranked Vols commitment.
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal
Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
BREAKING: 2024 QB Jeremy Hecklinski commits to Wake Forest
2024 Marietta (Ga.) Walton High School quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski didn't take long to shut down his recruitment as today the signal caller became the first commitment in the 2024 for Dave Clawson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. "It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders," Hecklinski said about being done...
247Sports
CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment
The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shares heartfelt message following death of Mike Leach
The college football world suffered a tremendous loss this week with the news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night at 61 years old. Coaches and personalities across the sport’s landscape issued their thoughts on Leach’s death, including Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart...
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said at Peach Bowl press conference
For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
Georgia’s Kirby Smart explains the impact Mike Leach had on football
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach’s death sent a shockwave through the college football world as it dealt with the loss of one of the sport’s top offensive minds and colorful characters. One day after Leach’s death was announced, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart laid out how exactly Leach impacted the sport.
Vince Marrow meets with Ohio State transfer
Kentucky associate head coach, tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow met with Ohio State defensive back transfer Jantzen Dunn on Wednesday. Dunn, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, has already received interest from Florida State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Indiana, Memphis and Mississippi State, according to his father, Mitchell Dunn.
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer
South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
Huskers land commitment from 2023 DB: 'I had to trust the process and keep grinding'
Nebraska added another commitment on Monday, picking up a pledge from 2023 IMG Academy cornerback Syncere Safeeullah. "The coaches were talking about how I fit in the scheme and it matched up," said Saeefullah, who noted that Husker coaches like him as a boundary corner. Safeeullah announced his commitment on...
Morgan Turner of Stanford a name to watch for Arkansas tight ends coach vacancy?
Tight ends coach Morgan Turner could be one of the candidates Arkansas is looking at for potentially to filling the vacant tight ends coach position at the University of Arkansas, a source says. The job opened up earlier this week when Dowell Loggains accepted the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, and longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his position. New head coach Troy Taylor is expected to bring in his own staff.
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
Steele Chambers to return to Ohio State in 2023, Tommy Eichenberg undecided
Ohio State will have at least one of the team's top two linebackers back next season. Fourth-year junior Steele Chambers announced on Wednesday when speaking with local media that he intends to return to the Buckeyes in 2023, despite being eligible for the NFL Draft. While Chambers is a senior...
247Sports
65K+
Followers
407K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1