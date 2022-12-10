ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dabo Swinney on Clemson players not playing in Orange Bowl, Uiagalelei's decision to transfer

Before Clemson's bowl practice on Tuesday afternoon, head coach Dabo Swinney briefly met the media. The primary takeaways are below. "Day two of practice for us, we got started Sunday. It's been a blur since the ACC Championship Game for sure. Been on the road. Our players were off last week and could finish classes. This is like old-school bowl prep, where we meet, practice, go recruit. Normally this week is a dead period so it's been like camp in the past. But they pushed recruiting back a week.
CLEMSON, SC
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
Cooper withdraws from transfer portal

Arizona State starting defensive end Anthonie Cooper has withdrawn from the transfer portal less than two weeks after announcing he would enter it. Cooper's return is a particularly big deal for the Sun Devils and their new defensive coordinator, Brian Ward, and defensive line coach, Vince Amey, because of how much talent and experience they could lose from this year's team.
TEMPE, AZ
BREAKING: 2024 QB Jeremy Hecklinski commits to Wake Forest

2024 Marietta (Ga.) Walton High School quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski didn't take long to shut down his recruitment as today the signal caller became the first commitment in the 2024 for Dave Clawson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. "It’s a weight lifted off my shoulders," Hecklinski said about being done...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
CB Sanders Jr. is eighth SMU transfer commitment

The SMU football team continued to add on the defensive side of the ball as Fresno St. cornerback transfer Cale Sanders Jr. committed on Tuesday afternoon. Sanders is the fifth defensive pickup through the portal and the third in the secondary, joining West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods and Stanford safety Jonathan McGill. He's the second commitment of the day, announcing just after former Missouri and DeSoto offensive lineman Hyrin White.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said at Peach Bowl press conference

For the first time since 1993, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set for a postseason bout. No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 9-0 SEC) will face No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 7-1 B1G) in the Peach Bowl at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 as the second game of the College Football Playoff’s semifinals. The game — which will be televised by ESPN and will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will stand as only the second meeting ever between Georgia and Ohio State, with the first being the 1993 Citrus Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
Vince Marrow meets with Ohio State transfer

Kentucky associate head coach, tight ends coach, and recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow met with Ohio State defensive back transfer Jantzen Dunn on Wednesday. Dunn, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, has already received interest from Florida State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Purdue, Louisville, Western Kentucky, Indiana, Memphis and Mississippi State, according to his father, Mitchell Dunn.
COLUMBUS, OH
Brohm visits former Purdue commit and extends offer

South Atlanta, Ga., High School running back Keyjuan Brown, who was committed to Purdue for more than five months, landed a scholarship offer from the University of Louisville on Tuesday night, following an in-home visit by coach Jeff Brohm. Brown said Brohm, who took the U of L job last...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Morgan Turner of Stanford a name to watch for Arkansas tight ends coach vacancy?

Tight ends coach Morgan Turner could be one of the candidates Arkansas is looking at for potentially to filling the vacant tight ends coach position at the University of Arkansas, a source says. The job opened up earlier this week when Dowell Loggains accepted the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, and longtime Stanford head coach David Shaw stepped down from his position. New head coach Troy Taylor is expected to bring in his own staff.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
