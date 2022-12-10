ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

kentcityathletics.com

J.V. Girls Knock Down Shots to Win Against East Lansing

Last Saturday the J.V. Girls traveled to Reeths-Puffer to play East Lansing in the Lakeshore Hoops Summit. The Eagles started the game playing aggressively on defense and making smart choices on offense. They led East Lansing 16 to 2 at the end of the first quarter. Kent City continued to hit their shots in the second quarter adding 12 more points to their score while only giving up 5 to the Trojans. The score at the half was 28 to 7.
EAST LANSING, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Fremont no match for Kent City’s Bowling Teams

The Eagles were back on the lanes Monday night, this time at home in Sparta taking on Fremont. As has been the case as of late, the Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead in Baker game one, 163-103. In Baker game two, the Packers battled back and won 129-124. So, the match score at the end of the Bakers was KC 6 Fremont 4 (4 points per game and 2 points for combined total pins from both games).
KENT CITY, MI
kentcityathletics.com

7th Grade Travels To Big Rapids For Round 2

The 7th grade boys basketball team traveled to Big Rapids last night, to play the Cardinals for the second and final time of the season. The Eagles got off to a slow start and never recovered, scoring their first points of the game in the last 3 minutes before half. The Eagles played tough, but.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
kentcityathletics.com

8th Grade Basketball Drop a Close Game at Big Rapids

The 8th grade basketball team traveled to Big Rapids on Monday night and lost a close game to the Cardinals, 41 – 37. This is the second time that the Cardinals and the Eagles have played a close game. Kent City lost in overtime to Big Rapids during the second Saturday of the season. On Monday night, the Eagles trailed for the entire game and couldn’t quite close the gap at the end to defeat Big Rapids. The Cardinals shot 22 free throws on the night compared with only 8 for Kent City, which more than accounted for the difference in the final score. Regardless, Monday night was another example of a game where the 8th grade team battled until the end and these close games are excellent preparation for HS basketball. The team will finish the season with a home game against Morley-Stanwood on Wednesday night.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Varsity Girls Basketball Wins Big VS East Lansing

The varsity girls basketball team traveled to Reeths-Puffer this weekend to compete in the first annual Lakeshore Hoop Summit against East Lansing. The Eagles started the game strong by playing fast and scoring inside the paint. They were able to gain a quick 14 point lead on the Trojans before the end of the 1st quarter. Kent City started the 2nd quarter by continuing to score inside, until Lexie Bowers knocked down 3 3-point shots giving the Eagles a half-time score of 30 to 13.
EAST LANSING, MI
kentcityathletics.com

Season Preview 2022-23: Varsity Wrestling

The varsity wrestling team is already a couple meets into their 2022-23 season! This past Wednesday, the wrestlers defeated Comstock Park and Muskegon Catholic Central, and on Saturday, they placed 3rd at the Kent City Kickoff Classic. They are coming off a solid year last year but graduated some excellent wrestlers. The Eagle wrestlers will look to make a statement in their first year in the new CSAA Gold. Along the way, they will host a CSAA tri (January 18) and compete in several big meets with tough schools. The Eagles will also host team districts this year as they look to repeat as district champions.
KENT CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player

A West Michigan sports team has new ownership. The United States Hockey League approved the sale of the Muskegon Lumberjacks to Peter Herms on Friday, Dec. 9, which ends an eight-year run for former owner BC Hockey. Herms played with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 1985-86, when the team was in...
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
MUSKEGON, MI
whtc.com

Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash

GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
WAYLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids second-hardest city to find an apartment

Grand Rapids is one of the most competitive rental markets in the country. A national report from RentCafe found Grand Rapids to be the second-most competitive market for rental homes behind Miami-Dade County in Florida. Several other Midwest markets also found their way into the national rankings. Grand Rapids clocked...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 121222

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid and upper 30s with light winds from the east. (Dec. 12, 2022) We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid and upper 30s with light winds from the east. (Dec. 12, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

