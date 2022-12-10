The 8th grade basketball team traveled to Big Rapids on Monday night and lost a close game to the Cardinals, 41 – 37. This is the second time that the Cardinals and the Eagles have played a close game. Kent City lost in overtime to Big Rapids during the second Saturday of the season. On Monday night, the Eagles trailed for the entire game and couldn’t quite close the gap at the end to defeat Big Rapids. The Cardinals shot 22 free throws on the night compared with only 8 for Kent City, which more than accounted for the difference in the final score. Regardless, Monday night was another example of a game where the 8th grade team battled until the end and these close games are excellent preparation for HS basketball. The team will finish the season with a home game against Morley-Stanwood on Wednesday night.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO