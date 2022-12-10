Read full article on original website
kentcityathletics.com
J.V. Girls Knock Down Shots to Win Against East Lansing
Last Saturday the J.V. Girls traveled to Reeths-Puffer to play East Lansing in the Lakeshore Hoops Summit. The Eagles started the game playing aggressively on defense and making smart choices on offense. They led East Lansing 16 to 2 at the end of the first quarter. Kent City continued to hit their shots in the second quarter adding 12 more points to their score while only giving up 5 to the Trojans. The score at the half was 28 to 7.
kentcityathletics.com
Fremont no match for Kent City’s Bowling Teams
The Eagles were back on the lanes Monday night, this time at home in Sparta taking on Fremont. As has been the case as of late, the Lady Eagles jumped out to an early lead in Baker game one, 163-103. In Baker game two, the Packers battled back and won 129-124. So, the match score at the end of the Bakers was KC 6 Fremont 4 (4 points per game and 2 points for combined total pins from both games).
kentcityathletics.com
7th Grade Travels To Big Rapids For Round 2
The 7th grade boys basketball team traveled to Big Rapids last night, to play the Cardinals for the second and final time of the season. The Eagles got off to a slow start and never recovered, scoring their first points of the game in the last 3 minutes before half. The Eagles played tough, but.
kentcityathletics.com
8th Grade Basketball Drop a Close Game at Big Rapids
The 8th grade basketball team traveled to Big Rapids on Monday night and lost a close game to the Cardinals, 41 – 37. This is the second time that the Cardinals and the Eagles have played a close game. Kent City lost in overtime to Big Rapids during the second Saturday of the season. On Monday night, the Eagles trailed for the entire game and couldn’t quite close the gap at the end to defeat Big Rapids. The Cardinals shot 22 free throws on the night compared with only 8 for Kent City, which more than accounted for the difference in the final score. Regardless, Monday night was another example of a game where the 8th grade team battled until the end and these close games are excellent preparation for HS basketball. The team will finish the season with a home game against Morley-Stanwood on Wednesday night.
kentcityathletics.com
Varsity Girls Basketball Wins Big VS East Lansing
The varsity girls basketball team traveled to Reeths-Puffer this weekend to compete in the first annual Lakeshore Hoop Summit against East Lansing. The Eagles started the game strong by playing fast and scoring inside the paint. They were able to gain a quick 14 point lead on the Trojans before the end of the 1st quarter. Kent City started the 2nd quarter by continuing to score inside, until Lexie Bowers knocked down 3 3-point shots giving the Eagles a half-time score of 30 to 13.
kentcityathletics.com
Season Preview 2022-23: Varsity Wrestling
The varsity wrestling team is already a couple meets into their 2022-23 season! This past Wednesday, the wrestlers defeated Comstock Park and Muskegon Catholic Central, and on Saturday, they placed 3rd at the Kent City Kickoff Classic. They are coming off a solid year last year but graduated some excellent wrestlers. The Eagle wrestlers will look to make a statement in their first year in the new CSAA Gold. Along the way, they will host a CSAA tri (January 18) and compete in several big meets with tough schools. The Eagles will also host team districts this year as they look to repeat as district champions.
kentcityathletics.com
J.V. and Varsity Girls Basketball Game vs. Belding — CANCELLED — 12-14-2022
Tonight’s junior varsity and varsity girls basketball games vs. Belding have been cancelled. Due to illness, Belding did not have enough players to field a full roster. We are currently looking for a make-up date for this contest, sometime after the New Year.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Muskegon Lumberjacks sold to former player
A West Michigan sports team has new ownership. The United States Hockey League approved the sale of the Muskegon Lumberjacks to Peter Herms on Friday, Dec. 9, which ends an eight-year run for former owner BC Hockey. Herms played with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 1985-86, when the team was in...
WOOD
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
MLive mourns death of longtime sports reporter Steve Kaminski
West Michigan sports journalist Steve Kaminski, who spent decades covering auto racing and high school sports for The Grand Rapids Press and MLive, has died.
You Could Go to Jail For Being Annoying in Grand Rapids, Michigan
How would you enforce the 'annoying' law? Asking for a co-worker. Laws have been a thing for a long time. In fact, the first known laws were said to be written in 1792 B.C. according to Civics and Citizenship Education. Laws in Grand Rapids haven't been around for quite that long as it became a city with a Government in 1850 A.D.
13 OYS helps sick Muskegon couple get heat restored
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-area family initially got the cold shoulder attempting to coordinate a service call for their home’s furnace. The couple turned to 13 ON YOUR SIDE after repeated phone calls to their utility provider, through which they subscribe to an appliance protection plan. The numbers...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
whtc.com
Wayland Woman Critically Hurt in Fillmore Street Crash
GEORGETOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 13, 2022) – Three persons were injured, one critically, in a two-vehicle collision between Hudsonville and Allendale on Monday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the junction of Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:15 PM. That was where an eastbound SUV apparently drove through the intersection on a red light and was struck by a northbound SUV proceeding on a green light.
Section of I-96 near Muskegon will close to traffic
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A section of I-96 near Muskegon will be closed to traffic beginning Thursday night. The total closure of westbound I-96 at Sternberg Road will begin at 8 p.m. Dec. 15, according to a notice from the Michigan Department of Transportation. Traffic will be directed off...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids second-hardest city to find an apartment
Grand Rapids is one of the most competitive rental markets in the country. A national report from RentCafe found Grand Rapids to be the second-most competitive market for rental homes behind Miami-Dade County in Florida. Several other Midwest markets also found their way into the national rankings. Grand Rapids clocked...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6 p.m., 121222
We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid and upper 30s with light winds from the east. (Dec. 12, 2022) We’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a chance for sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable in the mid and upper 30s with light winds from the east. (Dec. 12, 2022)
Grand Rapids, Get Ready For More Snow This Week!
After the light dusting of snow this past weekend, I do not know about you but I am sick of snow. NWS Grand Rapids said that roads were wet due to scattered light snow drizzle. As I was driving back from Detroit on Saturday, I was beyond stressed because the...
Mid-week storm is a wet one for all of us, then a white one for half of us
A large storm system is going to affect the U.S. from the Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico. Lower Michigan will be on the warm side of the storm for the first half and the cold side for the second half. The storm center is going to first pull...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
