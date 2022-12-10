ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Pet pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Saturday at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter

By Meridith Depping KFBB Digital Producer
 4 days ago
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Klover going online; MT Pints potentially closing; Let’s Play moving; Ignite Great Falls; Carnivorium for sale; apartment redevelopment planned; new event center open

Kristina Remsen, owner of Klover, is closing her brick and mortar store on Central Avenue on Jan. 21, but will keep the shop running as an online boutique. She opened the store in downtown Great Falls about five and a half years ago. Business Bites: Minuteman Metal grant opening; Klover...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire damages garage on 5th Ave. S in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at 4423 5th Ave. S Sunday afternoon. Engine 3 arrived on scene at 1:22 pm and found an attached garage on fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Early morning standoff in Great Falls ends without incident

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An early morning standoff in Great Falls ended without incident. Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) Lt. Tony Munkres reports police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of 10th Ave. S around 4:00 am. A man involved fled into a nearby building, where he...
GREAT FALLS, MT
agupdate.com

Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter

EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Carnivorium looking for new ownership

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium Mobile Drive-Thru-Restaurant is looking for a new team of entrepreneurs to own and run the business beginning in 2023 after the current owner announced his retirement. “The decision did not come easy however, I am thrilled to have been able to achieve the three goals...
GREAT FALLS, MT
cascadenewspaper.com

All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade

In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
CASCADE, MT

