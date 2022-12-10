Pet pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus this Saturday at the City of Great Falls Animal Shelter

Read full article on original website
Great Falls shelter dogs get early Christmas presents
Some dogs at the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls are getting an early Christmas present
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Klover going online; MT Pints potentially closing; Let’s Play moving; Ignite Great Falls; Carnivorium for sale; apartment redevelopment planned; new event center open
Kristina Remsen, owner of Klover, is closing her brick and mortar store on Central Avenue on Jan. 21, but will keep the shop running as an online boutique. She opened the store in downtown Great Falls about five and a half years ago. Business Bites: Minuteman Metal grant opening; Klover...
Great Falls Farmers' Market hosts 'Christmas Craft Show'
Great Falls Farmers' Market board member Erin Borland said the reason for hosting the show is two-fold.
Great Falls Community Food Bank preps for 'Day Of Giving'
The Great Falls Community Food Bank is preparing for the annual KRTV "Day Of Giving," which will be on Tuesday, December 13
How you can help a Great Falls family left homeless after a fire
A Great Falls family is struggling to recover after a fire destroyed their home on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
Great Falls Fire Rescue responds to garage fire
Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm fire on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at about 1:15 p.m.
Fairfield Sun Times
Fire damages garage on 5th Ave. S in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at 4423 5th Ave. S Sunday afternoon. Engine 3 arrived on scene at 1:22 pm and found an attached garage on fire. Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Early morning standoff in Great Falls ends without incident
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An early morning standoff in Great Falls ended without incident. Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) Lt. Tony Munkres reports police responded to a domestic disturbance on the 3200 block of 10th Ave. S around 4:00 am. A man involved fled into a nearby building, where he...
agupdate.com
Liebert ranch forced to haul water this winter
EDEN, Mont. – Due to the ongoing drought conditions in north central Montana, the Liebert ranch is being forced to haul water daily from the Eden Community well to their ranch south of Great Falls, Mont. “The drought this year had made the creeks low and slow this winter,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Carnivorium looking for new ownership
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Carnivorium Mobile Drive-Thru-Restaurant is looking for a new team of entrepreneurs to own and run the business beginning in 2023 after the current owner announced his retirement. “The decision did not come easy however, I am thrilled to have been able to achieve the three goals...
cascadenewspaper.com
All marijuana businesses prohibited in Cascade
In the November 8, 2023, elections, a majority of Town of Cascade residents voted AGAINST permitting marijuana businesses in town limits. These businesses include: Cultivator, manufacturer, medical marijuana dispensary, adult-use dispensary, combined-use marijuana licensee, testing laboratory, and marijuana transporter facility, as defined in I-190 and HB 701. Per Ordinance 2022-04,...
