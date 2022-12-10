ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

UC Board of Regents votes to allow UCLA’s move to Big Ten

Nearly six months later, and the Bruins are officially Big Ten bound. In a special meeting held in Westwood on Wednesday, the University of California Board of Regents decided not to block UCLA’s move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten, approving the move by an 11-5 vote. In...
