Dallas, TX

brproud.com

Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cbs19.tv

Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
getnews.info

Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity

Recently the state of Texas has had a movement of fresh new artists to enter the hip hop community. From Megan The Stallion to MO3; The Lone Star State is making its mark on the industry. One of the hot newcomers is an artist originally from Dallas named Lil Quincy. Quincy Armani Lewis was born and raised in Oak Cliff, an area known for its crime. He was born on March 8, 1996. Quincy is the youngest of 3 siblings; having 2 olders brothers and one sister. Early on, Lil Quincy was raised by his grandmother. Quincy attended school inside the Dallas Independent school district.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point

Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way

On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
fox26houston.com

Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour

HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
DALLAS, TX
cw39.com

$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston

DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
HOUSTON, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat

Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

How to watch the PN-G vs Dallas South Oak Cliff game

Port Neches-Groves will face Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 5-A Division II Texas High School Football State Championship Game. It will be played on Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many people have asked how they can watch the game on TV. All of the...
DALLAS, TX

