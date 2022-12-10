Read full article on original website
Wife Hired Ex-Boyfriend For Husband’s MurderThe Mystery ReporterDallas, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
dallasposttrib.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas’ 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS – A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state’s first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas’ first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at...
brproud.com
Funeral services set for 3 Southern University band members killed
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral services for the three Southern University Human Jukebox band members killed in a crash in north Louisiana will be this week in Texas. Funeral services for Broderick Moore will be at Grace Place Church (520 Big Stone Gap in Duncanville, Texas) on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and service begins at 6 p.m.
cbs19.tv
Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
getnews.info
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Is A Low Key Celebrity
Recently the state of Texas has had a movement of fresh new artists to enter the hip hop community. From Megan The Stallion to MO3; The Lone Star State is making its mark on the industry. One of the hot newcomers is an artist originally from Dallas named Lil Quincy. Quincy Armani Lewis was born and raised in Oak Cliff, an area known for its crime. He was born on March 8, 1996. Quincy is the youngest of 3 siblings; having 2 olders brothers and one sister. Early on, Lil Quincy was raised by his grandmother. Quincy attended school inside the Dallas Independent school district.
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and Dallas
TEXAS- Billionaire athlete Tiger Woods announced that he will soon be expanding his successful putt golf chain PopStroke to the Lone Star State. The famous golfer tweeted that a Houston-area PopStroke will open next week on December 16 at noon. It will be the first Texas-based PopStroke golf resort.
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Police Have Injured Protesters With 'Less-Lethal' Ammo. This Texas Bill Would Ban Its Use.
In the summer of 2020, several people in Dallas were seriously injured by what is known as less-lethal ammunition. The ammo was fired by police officers in a supposed attempt to control protesters like those who had gathered in streets across the country to protest police brutality. Officers fired less-lethal...
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Texas Cold CasesPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. Danydia ThompsonPhoto byTexas Department of Public Safety. On April 30, 1997, 7-year-old Danydia Thompson and her two cousins left her home and walked to Marlboro Heights Elementary School in Killeen, Texas.
Dallas Observer
'Rental Navigators' Have Provided Vital Help to Dallas Residents Facing Eviction During the Pandemic
While one recent report suggests that the City of Dallas is putting too much of its money into arresting, prosecuting and jailing its citizens, and not enough on providing what it calls Systems of Community Care, a different, new report says that Dallas is doing well in another area of need.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On December 13, 2022, Gregory Ellison, 19, was arrested by Dallas Police and charged with Capital Murder. He is currently in the Dallas County Jail. Dallas Police need the publics help in locating the pictured suspect Gregory Ellison, 19. Ellison was involved in the homicide on Al Lipscomb Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-671-3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
KHOU
Athena Strand's father sues FedEx, Dallas-area contractor who hired suspect in her killing
DALLAS — The father of the late 7-year-old Athena Strand filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the suspect in her killing, as well as FedEx and the Dallas-based contractor that hired the suspect, according to court documents. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Wise County District Court. Strand's father is...
fox26houston.com
Janet Jackson announces stops in Texas during 2023 tour
HOUSTON - Multi-Grammy Award-winning singer Janet Jackson will be paying the Lone Star State a visit as part of her 2023 North American Tour. The highly-anticipated "Together Again" tour, produced by Live Nation, will start Spring 2023 visiting several North American arenas and amphitheaters. As part of that tour, Jackson will be making a stop at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on Friday, June 2, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston Saturday, June 2, and Austin at the Moody Center on June 4.
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Blackouts Could Hit Texas on Christmas as Arctic Blast Threatens Grid
Meteorologists worry Texas could suffer another massive power grid failure similar to February 2021.
cw39.com
$25,000 winning Texas lottery ticket sold outside of Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans were so close to upsetting the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, they just weren’t lucky enough, but someone playing the lottery just outside of Houston was lucky enough to win something over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Wakes Up To a Tornado Threat
Update, 12:50 p.m.: The storms passed from the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, moving east. Dallas avoided the worst of it, but tornadoes did appear to touch down in Tarrant, Denton, Parker, and Erath counties. In River Oaks, a small pocket between downtown Fort Worth and Lake Worth, video captured what...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kjas.com
How to watch the PN-G vs Dallas South Oak Cliff game
Port Neches-Groves will face Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 5-A Division II Texas High School Football State Championship Game. It will be played on Friday, December 16th, 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Many people have asked how they can watch the game on TV. All of the...
Houston Chronicle
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
