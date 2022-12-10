Read full article on original website
Texans Brace For Cold As Frigid Temperatures Are On Their Way
"A cold front is forecast to move through the region..."
news4sanantonio.com
Cold front to bring isolated to scattered storms
SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies with areas of mist, patchy drizzle or a few showers early today. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s as you head out to get your day started. The best moisture and dynamics for rain today ahead of an approaching cold front stay to our north-northeast, but I can't rule out a very isolated shower, especially in our northern counties or eastern zone counties. Otherwise, breaks of sun mix in later in the afternoon and highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
Arctic Blast In Texas For Christmas? Some Are Already Worried.
December has already been an interesting month in Texas where weather is concerned. We've had warmer than usual temperatures. This week there was a string of storms that blew through the state, resulting in multiple tornadoes. Now, people are looking forward to Christmas, and a supposed arctic blast we might...
Preliminary Report: National Weather Service confirms five tornadoes in North Texas
The National Weather Service confirms a total of five tornadoes took place across North Texas, Tuesday morning, according to preliminary reports.
Colder weather pattern arrives with rural freezes overnight
Clear skies continue through early Friday, but colder nights mean some rural areas will experience light freezes. -- David Yeomans
FOX21News.com
Wind, snow and travel impacts set to arrive as our next storm approaches
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Our next weather system is making its approach to southern Colorado into the start of the work week, and it is set to bring strong wind and heavy snow for parts of the state along with severe weather for other parts of the country. We’ll start...
Texas Power Grid We Have A Problem: Incoming Colder Temps Could Cause Blackouts
The Texas Power Grid has been a talking point for many residents in the state. Ever since February of 2021, where the grid almost reached a point that would have caused many to not even have power for a longer time than expected. After that weather event, one major question was raised:
KTAR.com
Cold temperatures expected early in the week following Sunday evening rainstorm
PHOENIX — After a rather sunny weekend, temperatures could drop to below freezing across most of Arizona early in the week following a storm expected to hit on Sunday evening. Rain chances increase to 90% at night, with precipitation amounts between .1 and .25 inches possible, according to the...
KSAT 12
Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...
By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
fox4news.com
Severe weather: 14 tornadoes confirmed in North Texas, with more being investigated
There is damage in several places across North Texas with a storm system leading to multiple tornadoes. The National Weather Service says 14 tornadoes have been confirmed so far in North Texas, and one or two more may have occurred on Tuesday. The National Weather Service looked at things like...
Blackouts Could Hit Texas on Christmas as Arctic Blast Threatens Grid
Meteorologists worry Texas could suffer another massive power grid failure similar to February 2021.
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
KTVU FOX 2
Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe
Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way
And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
mycanyonlake.com
Expect Road Closures on FM 306 Canyon Lake, I-35 New BraunfelsThis Week
Weather permitting, TXDOT contractors will perform geotechnical surveys this week on FM 306 from River Chase to Maricopa drives. Traffic control will be managed one-lane, two-way, with flaggers from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “They are aware of school traffic at Mountain Valley Elementary School and are planning to survey...
AZFamily
Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
radiokenai.com
Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday
The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in Texas
“I’ve activated emergency response resources ahead of severe storms expected across Texas starting today & continuing into tomorrow.” Governor Abbott shared on Twitter Monday afternoon, letting Texans know that they should prepare for the winter front arriving overnight, affecting most of the state.
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
