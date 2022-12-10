ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

news4sanantonio.com

Cold front to bring isolated to scattered storms

SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies with areas of mist, patchy drizzle or a few showers early today. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s as you head out to get your day started. The best moisture and dynamics for rain today ahead of an approaching cold front stay to our north-northeast, but I can't rule out a very isolated shower, especially in our northern counties or eastern zone counties. Otherwise, breaks of sun mix in later in the afternoon and highs reach the mid to upper 70s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Christmas week in San Antonio will likely be chilly! But a white Christmas? That’ll still take a miracle...

By now, you’ve probably heard rumors or seen some posts on social media about the weather for Christmas week in San Antonio. These posts and rumors have hinted at several inches of snow on the ground for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. Not so fast! It’ll still take a “Christmas Miracle” to see a white Christmas in South Central Texas this year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain

Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Strong storm drenches Bay Area causing power outages & flooding, buries Tahoe

Heavy rain and strong winds were lashing the Bay Area on Saturday and bringing heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe area. Rain is expected to fall through the weekend with scattered showers after the intense downpour. There could be 2.5 inches or more of rain in the South Bay while the North Bay was likely to see rainfall of more than an inch.
Mix 97.9 FM

Texans Are Shocked To Learn Snow Is Headed Their Way

And if you live in South Texas, there is a good chance you might see snow on Christmas Eve! Looks like lows and rain chances could mean snow in South Texas!. Thursday, Dec. 22nd you're looking at a low of 30 degrees, Friday, Dec.23rd might see a low of 27 degrees, and drum roll, please...Christmas Eve...31 degrees and a chance of rain. Keep an eye out for more information.
TEXAS STATE
mycanyonlake.com

Expect Road Closures on FM 306 Canyon Lake, I-35 New BraunfelsThis Week

Weather permitting, TXDOT contractors will perform geotechnical surveys this week on FM 306 from River Chase to Maricopa drives. Traffic control will be managed one-lane, two-way, with flaggers from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “They are aware of school traffic at Mountain Valley Elementary School and are planning to survey...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
AZFamily

Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
ARIZONA STATE
radiokenai.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued For South Central Beginning Sunday

The National Weather Service in Anchorage has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday morning, December 11th, through Monday evening, December 12th, for much of Southcentral Alaska. According to the the National Weather Service, significant snowfall is possible beginning Sunday morning and continuing through Monday evening. Total snowfall accumulations...
ANCHORAGE, AK

