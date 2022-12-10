ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

43-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By A Florida Officer For Refusing To Dropping His Axe

43-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed By A Florida Officer Mid-Sentence For Refusing To Dropping His Axe. The Florida officer is now hiding and trying to protect his identity under a state law aimed at protecting crime victims. A newly released body-camera footage seems to show an unidentified Jacksonville, Sheriff’s Office law-enforcement officer revealing his shooting and killing a man carrying an axe after refusing an order to put it down and attempting to talk to the officer.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
$600 Tax Rebates Will Be Released In Idaho Before New Year

Idaho Latest: Tax Rebate 2022, Up to $600 To Be Claimed Prior To New year. Idaho residents are permitted to receive their special section tax refund for $300 for at least each person (single filers) and $600 for double filers (joint filers). Dissemination of tax rebates has already begun, led by Idaho Tax Officials.
IDAHO STATE
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes

Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
ILLINOIS STATE
‘Rolex’ Direct Payment: $28,000 Will Be Sent To Qualified Residents in Massachusetts 3 Days From Now

Direct payment of up to $28,000 will be sent out to qualified and eligible residents in Massachusetts three days from now. Massachusetts is one of the states in the country that will give huge tax returns. Some refer to it as a “Rolex” payment because it is worth $28,000. Those who filed their personal income will continue to receive the rebate on December 15, Thursday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

