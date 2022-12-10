ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County Animal Shelter waives adoption fees for holiday event

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. (Community Impact Staff) The Montgomery County Animal Shelter, located at 8535 Hwy. 242, Conroe, is waiving pet adoption fees in a two-day holiday event. The Adopt More Merry! event in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers runs Dec. 17-18 at the county animal shelter. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 17 and noon-5 p.m. Dec. 18, pets will be available for adoption at no cost.
CONROE, TX
Houston Press

Where to Dine Out in Houston on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022

From family-friendly holiday buffets to festive prix fixe dining that’ll make any holiday better, these Houston restaurants are offering Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dining this year – and with Christmas overlapping with Hanukkah this year, there are Hanukkah celebrations like menorah lightings to complimentary sufganiyot, too. Christmas...
HOUSTON, TX
thepaladinonline.com

Where Red and Yellow Meets The Woodlands

This past Thursday, December 1st, In-n-Out’s new location in The Woodlands Mall opened its doors to the public. Known for their simple yet delicious menu, fans of the franchise have been awaiting the new location since earlier this year when it was first announced. For those who wish to...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
iheart.com

White Christmas In Houston? Latina Girl Is Ready For This Cold Front!

Well we could have a cold Christmas here in my city! Lows in the single digits and teens on Christmas morning? Now you know we deal with bipolar weather so if you from Htown, you are use to being hot one day and freezing the next day. Oh and yes we are use to rocking shorts on Christmas.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Dr. Elizabeth McIngvale provides recommendations on ways to help

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s full swing Holiday mode for millions around the country. Finding the right present and making sure the decorations look great both inside and outside of the House, are a must. And making sure everything is perfect can be stressful. Because of all of this, the season, for many, definitely impacts their mental health.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals

ABELINO BALLESA – Hispanic Male, 03/31/1947: Mr. Ballesa died in the 1600 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 10/31/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-4573. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/97985) MICHAEL JAMES CUPP – White Male, 07/27/1973: Mr. Cupp died...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Saigon House, a Former Midtown Favorite, Finds New life in North Houston

Long before it closed and relocated to North Houston, I was a frequent diner at Saigon House in Midtown. Between the restaurant’s Viet-Cajun crawfish, which developed a cult-like following, and chef and owner Tony Nguyen’s charisma, I was an instant fan. Now nestled in a strip center housing mostly of Asian businesses at 3645 Cypress Creek Parkway, Saigon House has found new life.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Bun B’s Trill Burgers to open first Houston brick & mortar location

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The pop-ups across Houston have taken the city by storm. Now, Bun B is expanding his award-winning smash burger concept. Trill Burgers will open its first brick-and-mortar location in early 2023. According to a press release, the restaurant will be located at 3607 S. Shepherd Dr. at Richmond Avenue in the Montrose neighborhood. The 3,236-square-foot building, which features a drive-thru, was formerly home to one of Houston’s longest-running James Coney Island locations.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

#ICYMI: CPS visited child twice before death, missing man found in Friendswood, Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of improper conduct

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Documents: 7-year-old killed in washing machine was visited by CPS twice. Troy Koehler, the 7-year-old who was found dead inside a washing machine at his home in Spring back in July, had been visited by CPS twice in the same year he was killed.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘Snow Day’ in Houston? Yes, says Alvin Community College!

We know Houston is hot, so when it comes to “dreaming” of a White Christmas, sometimes you have to use your creativity to make it happen. Thanks to the fun folks at Alvin Community College, local kids had a man-made holiday soiree. The ACC Lab School held its annual “Snow Day” event on Dec. 9. The event was made possible through support from HEB and friends of the ACC Foundation. Check out the festive photos!
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston rock gods ZZ Top team up  with Lynyrd Skynyrd for first time in colossal new tour

Houston's rock titans/sharp-dressed men ZZ Top will embark on a classic rock bonanza next year when the legends and Lynyrd Skynyrd hit The Woodlands as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday, July 30, 2023.come to Fort Worth as part of their first co-headlining tour, "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," which will stop at Dickies Arena on July 29, 2023.Houston-The Woodlands will be the fifth of 22 stops around North America for the tour in summer 2023. It will kick off in West...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy