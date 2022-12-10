Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/13/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is NXT Deadline 2022 fallout, New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them and more.
rajah.com
WWE NXT On USA Preview For Tonight (12/13/2022)
The fallout from WWE NXT Deadline 2022 goes down tonight. At 8/7c on the USA Network, the first post-NXT Deadline 2022 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA program premieres. On tap for tonight's show is the following updated lineup:. WWE NXT PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT (12/13/2022) * NXT Deadline...
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/12/2022): Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW RESULTS (12/12/2022) This week's show kicks off with the usual theme song and opening video and then we shoot inside the Milwaukee-based venue as the crowd roars and the commentators welcome us as pyro explodes. Raw Women's Championship Eliminator. Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss. We settle in and then...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE's Booking Of Dexter Lumis (Video)
What does Jimmy Korderas think of the way the WWE has booked Dexter Lumis as of late?. During the latest edition of his own Reffin' Rant, Kordras critiqued Lumis' ongoing feud with The Miz. Check out the comments from Korderas below:. “Sometimes changing and evolving a character in professional wrestling...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Talks NXT Women's Title Win (Video)
Moments after she deafeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT Women's Champion, WWE posted an exclusive video, featuring Roxanne Perez.
rajah.com
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
rajah.com
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
rajah.com
WWE News: Kofi Kingston On UUDD, New WWE Playback (Video)
-- New footage has surfaced on the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Overnight, current NXT Tag Team Champions the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) shared the following video:. Every choice has a consequence... and Austin Creed is just trying to stay alive! What happens when our valiant host...
rajah.com
WWE News: The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Synopsis, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon docu-series will air on VICE TV tonight, and the synopsis for Tuesday evenings program has surfaced online:. “Despite lawsuits, allegations, scandal and controversy, Vince McMahon has dominated the world of wrestling for over 40 years, turning it into a multibillion-dollar global empire.”. --...
rajah.com
The Miz Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be The "Ryan Seacrest of WWE"
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar The Miz recently stepped Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, for an in-depth interview covering the Two-Time Grand Slam Champion's career to date. During the interview, The Miz reflected on WWE's initial plans for his character, and so much more, Check out the highlights below.
rajah.com
New Day Predict Bright Future For Pretty Deadly In WWE
Although they just beat them for the gold, The New Day still predicts big things in WWE for Pretty Deadly. Following their recent tag-team title tilt at the NXT Deadline 2022 special premium live event, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods spoke with Sports Illustrated about the former NXT Tag-Team Champions.
rajah.com
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Says He Approached The WWE About Celebrating His Birthday
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he approached the WWE about celebrating his birthday on the December 9 episode of WWE SmackDown since they were headed to his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and how they got back to him and agreed.
rajah.com
WWE Announces Next UK Tour Schedule
World Wrestling Entertainment is heading overseas!. In the summer of 2023. WWE will set up shop in Liverpool, Dublin, Cardiff, and a host of other cities across the United Kingdom. Check out the full details below, via WWE.Com:. WWE Live returns to Liverpool, Sheffield, Newcastle, Dublin and Cardiff in 2023.
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Dana Brooke def. Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali def. Edris...
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
rajah.com
Matt Riddle Reportedly Off WWE TV Due to Two Failed Drug Tests
– WWE recently wrote off Matt Riddle from storylines, noting that he would be out of action for six weeks after getting attacked by Solo Sikoa on last week’s Monday’s Night Raw. Bodyslam.net reports that the real reason for Riddle’s ongoing absence is because he has violated the company’s Wellness Policy by failing a drug test - his second failed test within the last few months.
rajah.com
AEW Road To Winter Is Coming Special For Tonight's Show (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the Winter Is Coming annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
rajah.com
MLW Announces New Singles Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently announced, via a press release, that Real1 (nZo) will be facing Microman at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV Event will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
Comments / 0