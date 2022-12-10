Read full article on original website
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/13/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is NXT Deadline 2022 fallout, New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them and more.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming Preview For Tonight's Show In Garland, TX. (12/14/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns this evening from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas with this week's "Winter Is Coming" themed episode of AEW Dynamite. On tap for tonight's installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS television program is 8 time...
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
rajah.com
AEW Road To Winter Is Coming Special For Tonight's Show (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the Winter Is Coming annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight (12/12/2022): Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/12/2022) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae. * Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. * Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States...
rajah.com
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
rajah.com
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE Main Event
Prior to last night's episode of Monday Night RAW going on air, WWE taped two matches for this week's episode of WWE Main Event. Below are those two matches:. - Dana Brooke def. Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray) in a Singles Match. - Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali def. Edris...
rajah.com
Winner Take All Ladder Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw
A "Winner-Take-All" ladder match has been announced for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, a segment took place involving Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and The Miz. The segment saw a match made for next week's red brand show, where The...
rajah.com
Update on William Regal Returning to WWE Next Month
-- William Regal has officially come to terms on a new contract with WWE, according to a report by pwinsider.com. He will join the company the first week of January, presumably once his AEW option isn't picked up. -- While it is unclear what Regal's official role or title will...
rajah.com
AEW Set To Hold Dark Tapings This Saturday At Universal Studios In Orlando
It was recently announced by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) that they will be holding their next set of TV Tapings for their weekly AEW Dark show, which airs on the company's official YouTube channel each and every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com, this Saturday, December 17th inside Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
rajah.com
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
rajah.com
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting the following match listing, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw:. 5. Elias Tribute Concert...leading to match (see below) 7. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (US Title Contender Match) Notes:. - Kylie Rae, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are scheduled to work WWE Main...
rajah.com
List of Producers Behind Last Night’s WWE Raw
According to a report from Fightful Select, the full list of producers behind the latest episode of Monday Night Raw has been revealed. Tyson Kidd handled the Raw Women's Championship Number One Contender's clash between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, while Chris Park oversaw the United States Championship Number One Contender's battle featuring Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
rajah.com
Denise Salcedo Details NXT Deadline Experience
Following her appearance as a panelist on the NXT Deadline pre-show, Denise Salcedo spoke with WrestlingInc.com, and shared the details of her WWE experience. Check out the highlights below. On her NXT Deadline pre-show appearance:. “Yeah, so this was nuts for me, because you mentioned it’s an official debut, because...
rajah.com
Jimmy Korderas Critiques WWE's Booking Of Dexter Lumis (Video)
What does Jimmy Korderas think of the way the WWE has booked Dexter Lumis as of late?. During the latest edition of his own Reffin' Rant, Kordras critiqued Lumis' ongoing feud with The Miz. Check out the comments from Korderas below:. “Sometimes changing and evolving a character in professional wrestling...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matchups such as Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen, Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette and "The Reality" Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña.
rajah.com
MLW Announces New Singles Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently announced, via a press release, that Real1 (nZo) will be facing Microman at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV Event will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
Cathy Kelley Talks WWE Return
During her recent chat with Kristian Harloff of The Big Thing podcast, Monday Night Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly explained how her return to WWE came about. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why she decided to leave WWE:. “You know, I really wanted room for growth. And...
rajah.com
AEW Dark Livestream: Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, Kingston & Ortiz In Action (Video)
AEW Dark (12/13) * The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. * Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo. * The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler,...
