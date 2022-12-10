Read full article on original website
Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Code, 200th Episode Of WWE's The Bump (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the pre-sale code for an AEW event in Laredo, Texas has been revealed!. On February 15th, All Elite Wrestling will invade the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, where the company will host Dynamite and Rampage tapings. To grab early tickets, use the code:...
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.306 million viewers, with a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 155.65% from last week’s final viewership of 902,000 viewers for the episode on FS1.
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
Corey Graves Says Austin Theory Is The Future Of The WWE
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is the future of WWE as well as how he is making the most out of every opportunity.
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Mandy Rose Has Reportedly Been Released By WWE
UPDATE: Mandy Rose's release has been confirmed by multiple sources within WWE, however, the company has yet to make an official statement on the matter. Less than 24 hours after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship, Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. According to a report from Fightful, content...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and prior to being noticed and signed by WWE they would make a huge name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the Indies for a number of years now in order to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
WWE RAW Viewership Slightly Down From Last Week's Episode, Draws Lowest Total Audience Since July 5, 2021
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network was able to draw a total of 1.472 million viewers, with a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 4.16% from last week’s viewership of 1.536 million viewers. This past...
List of Producers Behind Last Night’s WWE Raw
According to a report from Fightful Select, the full list of producers behind the latest episode of Monday Night Raw has been revealed. Tyson Kidd handled the Raw Women's Championship Number One Contender's clash between Alexa Bliss and Bayley, while Chris Park oversaw the United States Championship Number One Contender's battle featuring Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
The Miz Says Vince McMahon Wanted Him To Be The "Ryan Seacrest of WWE"
WWE Monday Night Raw Superstar The Miz recently stepped Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, for an in-depth interview covering the Two-Time Grand Slam Champion's career to date. During the interview, The Miz reflected on WWE's initial plans for his character, and so much more, Check out the highlights below.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Up Big From Last Week's Episode
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV was able to draw a total of 107,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.02 in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is up 44.59% from last week’s 74,000 viewers. Last Thursday's rating of 0.02...
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
Match Listings, Notes & Possible Spoilers For Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting the following match listing, notes and spoilers for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw:. 5. Elias Tribute Concert...leading to match (see below) 7. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley (US Title Contender Match) Notes:. - Kylie Rae, Edris Enofe and Malik Blade are scheduled to work WWE Main...
Various News: Asuka Says She's Going On "A Trip," AEW Dynamite Preview (Video)
Following her Monday Night Raw singles loss to Rhea Ripley of The Judgement Day, Asuka posted on Twitter, where shared the following statement:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, All Elite Wrestling posted the following video on Wednesday, ahead of the WInter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite:
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight (12/12/2022): Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/12/2022) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae. * Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. * Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States...
Shane Taylor Talks About His ROH Final Battle Performance, Wants Singles Match With Keith Lee
Shane Taylor recently appeared as a guest on Ron Funches' One Fall program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his ROH Final Battle 2022 performance, as well as how he wants a singles match against Keith Lee. Featured below...
WWE News: Kofi Kingston On UUDD, New WWE Playback (Video)
-- New footage has surfaced on the official YouTube channel of UpUpDownDown. Overnight, current NXT Tag Team Champions the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) shared the following video:. Every choice has a consequence... and Austin Creed is just trying to stay alive! What happens when our valiant host...
Jimmy Korderas Weighs In On ROH TV Streaming On HonorClub
During his latest Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the return of Ring Of Honor TV, which is set to begin streaming on HonorClub soon. “We’ve had a very good week, or weekend of wrestling. So trying to nitpick something, maybe I’m going to go outside the box a little bit and talk about the business end of it,” he began. “Like I said, great weekend of wrestling. I thought the ROH PPV was great, the PLE at the Performance Center, NXT, was awesome too. Nothing to complain about really. Yeah, you could nitpick a couple things. But what I’m going to nitpick is, after the great showing by ROH on Saturday, we get the news that they are gonna be a subscription service. Yes, I get it. The future they say is heading towards the internet and online services, and blah blah. But right now, the money is in television. I’m very surprised that they weren’t able to work out a television deal for ROH. Because there’s nothing more that I’d like to see than ROH on regular television right now.”
Update on William Regal Returning to WWE Next Month
-- William Regal has officially come to terms on a new contract with WWE, according to a report by pwinsider.com. He will join the company the first week of January, presumably once his AEW option isn't picked up. -- While it is unclear what Regal's official role or title will...
WWE News: Wendy Choo Shares Heartwarming Message, Retro WCW Clash (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE added the entire Starrcade '96 battle between WWE Hall Of Famer Jushin “Thunder” Liger and current Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio to the promotions list of YouTube content. Check out the footage below:. Two...
