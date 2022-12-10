During his latest Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on the return of Ring Of Honor TV, which is set to begin streaming on HonorClub soon. “We’ve had a very good week, or weekend of wrestling. So trying to nitpick something, maybe I’m going to go outside the box a little bit and talk about the business end of it,” he began. “Like I said, great weekend of wrestling. I thought the ROH PPV was great, the PLE at the Performance Center, NXT, was awesome too. Nothing to complain about really. Yeah, you could nitpick a couple things. But what I’m going to nitpick is, after the great showing by ROH on Saturday, we get the news that they are gonna be a subscription service. Yes, I get it. The future they say is heading towards the internet and online services, and blah blah. But right now, the money is in television. I’m very surprised that they weren’t able to work out a television deal for ROH. Because there’s nothing more that I’d like to see than ROH on regular television right now.”

1 DAY AGO