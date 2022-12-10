ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, SC

News19 WLTX

Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs

NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
FOX Carolina

Teenager charged following shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was charged following a shooting near Abbeville Highway that left one person dead. Deputies said they responded to Meadow Run Apartments after an altercation in the parking lot led to someone firing gunshots around 8:20...
WSPA 7News

SCHP searching for car following hit and run

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a car that ran into three pedestrians on Tuesday. Troopers said that a tan/ gold in color Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen bridge when it hit three people that were walking. […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed, one injured in head-on collision

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deadly Accident in Easley

Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
EASLEY, SC
wspa.com

Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Man accused of...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver killed in crash on US 25 in Greenville County, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a three-car collision in Greenville County Monday night. According to Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda Sedan was heading south on US 25 while a Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2007 Honda Sedan were heading north. The drivers in the 2001 Honda and the pickup truck collided and the driver in the 2007 Honda hit debris caused by the collision.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

