Greenville man sentenced to life in prison in case that ended in Laurens County
A 22-year-old man that was charged with the murder of a Mauldin teen in 2019 and dumped his body in Laurens County was sentenced to life in prison last week. Sosa Mandiez Croft, 22, of Greenville, was convicted of murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Early morning arrest in Newberry leads to large quantity of drugs
NEWBERRY, S.C. — An early morning arrest of a man wanted for attempted murder and breach of peace yielded drugs and weapons in Newberry. Officials say Newberry Police, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, and SLED Fugitive Apprehension Team received information that a wanted person, Koppala Caldwell, was at a home on Langford Street in Newberry.
South Carolina detention officer fired for allowing inmate to kiss, grope her
A Cherokee County detention officer is accused of allowing an inmate to grope and kiss her and use her cell phone.
Woman charged with attempted murder
EASLEY — A woman is being held without bond following a shooting on Dec. 9, according to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Teenager charged following shooting in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old was charged following a shooting near Abbeville Highway that left one person dead. Deputies said they responded to Meadow Run Apartments after an altercation in the parking lot led to someone firing gunshots around 8:20...
SCHP searching for car following hit and run
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for a car that ran into three pedestrians on Tuesday. Troopers said that a tan/ gold in color Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road near Allen bridge when it hit three people that were walking. […]
Troopers search for suspect after striking three pedestrians with vehicle in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run in Laurens County. Troopers say that the incident happened on Tuesday around 12:15 a.m. on Knighton Chapel Road. According to troopers, an unknown vehicle was traveling south on Knighton Chapel Road when it struck three pedestrians that...
Troopers seek info on fatal Greenville Co. hit-and-run
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help in providing important information regarding a hit-and-run in November that left a pedestrian dead.
One killed, one injured in head-on collision
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
Bicyclist killed in fatal Greenville collision
A fatal collision was reported yesterday afternoon in Greenville County. A bicyclist was killed after being struck by two separate vehicles just after 8pm Tuesday afternoon.
Deadly Accident in Easley
Chanda Sargent faces charges of exploitation and fraud after stealing 300-thousand dollars from an elderly adult. Two employees have been fired from a senior living facility after a delayed report of mistreatment. Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Spartanburg Ferris Wheel Shut Down. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The Ferris...
Community remembers Spartanburg Co. deputy
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own, Deputy Robert “Taco” Talanges.
Man accused of killing neighbor during target practice has bond hearing
A man who claimed he accidentally killed his neighbor while target shooting faced a judge in a bond hearing Monday afternoon.
Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Pedestrian dies in crash in Greenville Co. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:35 p.m. Saturday on Pelham Road near Boiling Springs Road. Man accused of...
2 men hospitalized following overnight shooting in Greenville Co, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt. Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.
NE Ga police blotter: poultry house fire in Franklin Co, trial date for ex-Commissioner in Hart Co
Firefighters in Franklin County say they are not sure what started the blaze that burned a poultry house in Carnesville: upwards of 20 thousand chickens were killed in the fire. A former Hart County Commissioner is scheduled to go on trial in June: RC Oglesby, who left his Commission post...
Troopers still looking for driver who hit, killed pedestrian in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are still looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in Greenville. According to troopers, on Nov. 19 at approximately 7 a.m., a driver in an unknown vehicle was heading north on...
Upstate woman faces attempted murder charge after shooting
An Upstate woman is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting incident , Friday. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Highway 123 in Easley.
Deadly crash on Hwy 123
EASLEY — A driver died in a crash Monday morning in Easley. The crash happened on Calhoun Memorial Highway under the South 5t
Driver killed in crash on US 25 in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed in a three-car collision in Greenville County Monday night. According to Highway Patrol, a 2001 Honda Sedan was heading south on US 25 while a Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2007 Honda Sedan were heading north. The drivers in the 2001 Honda and the pickup truck collided and the driver in the 2007 Honda hit debris caused by the collision.
