GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting that took place overnight and left two people hurt. Deputies said around 1:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office was called to 1115 Cedar Lane Road. Upon arrival, two men were found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO