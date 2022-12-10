ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

leesburg-news.com

Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Residents, Local Economy Get Big Boost from Flagler County Tourism in 2021

(BUNNELL, Fla.)—Tourism continued to thrive in Flagler County in 2021, where it remains a vital part of the local economy and provides numerous benefits to residents. Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches, the official tourism organization for Flagler County, released its 2021 Tourism Economic Impact Report, with data highlighting the crucial role of tourism in the area.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

It could save a life: Flagler County offering free Narcan kits

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits. Narcan could save a life -- it reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. It can be administered by a bystander before emergency assistance is available. It is not a substitute -- you still need to call 911 before you administer Narcan.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

