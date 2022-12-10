FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits. Narcan could save a life -- it reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. It can be administered by a bystander before emergency assistance is available. It is not a substitute -- you still need to call 911 before you administer Narcan.

