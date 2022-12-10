Read full article on original website
91-year-old woman struck and killed by SUV in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Action News Jax was first notified by the Florida Highway Patrol at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 that a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian took place in Putnam County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Further investigation by FHP found that a...
Man claims Gate Petroleum 'deforested' 21 acres of land in Ponte Vedra without regard to neighbors
PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — Deforestation. That’s how Robert McVay describes what Gate Petroleum has done to the 30 acres next to his neighborhood. The company has cleared that land in Ponte Vedra on A1A for a gas station and a car wash. But that’s only on a third of the clear-cut land.
leesburg-news.com
Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
St. Augustine residents want public boardwalk relocated, and they're offering to pay
ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla — A boardwalk to the beach is at the center of a disagreement in St. Augustine Beach. Three property owners who live close to it want that public boardwalk relocated, and they are willing to pay for it. However, many people who use it say...
click orlando
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activity
There is police activity in Green Cove Springs around several Clay County District Schools due to activity with a firearm in the area, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communication Terri Dennis said.
Volusia County corrections director appeals county’s decision to terminate him
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders sent a notice last week to terminate the county’s corrections director after allegations of misconduct. The county said there were allegations that under Director Mark Flowers inmates were sent to a special unit to be disciplined without due process, while others were denied communications privileges and one inmate was given a crayon to write a letter to their attorney.
WESH
New Smyrna Beach leaders to vote on ordinance allowing residents to live in RVs
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — On Tuesday night, city leaders will vote on an ordinance allowing storm victims to temporarily live in RVs on their properties. “If we didn't have the RV, probably sleeping in our cars in the driveway,” Jeff Hill said. Hill is working day and...
WESH
Man dies in Lake County crash, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday night, Florida Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash in Lake County. Around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, a sedan crashed in the area of Lake Louisa Road and Via Roma Circle. Florida Highway Patrol said the sedan was approaching a right-hand curve ear Via Roma...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Big Holiday Spirit Encompasses Flagler County In Spite of Grinchy-Inflation
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – In spite of a tumultuous year with inflation being a Grinch, Flagler County has played the part of Whoville extraordinarily well, spreading holiday cheer for all this holiday season. Kicking off with what has become a tradition for countless families across the region, the City...
flaglernewsweekly.com
A Decade of Deliverance Set to Usher In Big Steps for Open Door Re-Entry & Recovery Ministry
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Addiction recovery requires steadfast support and no hurricane was going to stand in the way of the Open Door Re-Entry & Recovery Ministry’s ‘Under the Harvest Moon’ Gala, held at the Hammock Beach Resort in early December. Sharing raw and emotional stories...
villages-news.com
Public’s help needed in search for shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club
The public’s help is needed in the search for a pair of shoplifters at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. At about 1 p.m. Nov. 8, a male and female subject entered the store located at 13585 NE 86th Path, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WOLF
Active homicide investigation underway after Wilkes-Barre woman killed in Florida crash
(WOLF) — A local attorney's daughter was one of three victims killed by a wrong-way driver on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. Sources say the accident happened around 2:20 AM Sunday when an oncoming pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, and two others.
Video shows woman allegedly abusing disabled man in her care at community center
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested earlier this month after video recorded last month showed her abusing a disabled man in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Detectives said someone called them Nov. 22 to...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Residents, Local Economy Get Big Boost from Flagler County Tourism in 2021
(BUNNELL, Fla.)—Tourism continued to thrive in Flagler County in 2021, where it remains a vital part of the local economy and provides numerous benefits to residents. Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches, the official tourism organization for Flagler County, released its 2021 Tourism Economic Impact Report, with data highlighting the crucial role of tourism in the area.
WESH
Florida pastor, son arrested in New Smyrna Beach for alleged $8 million COVID-19 relief scam
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida pastor and his son have been arrested, accused of fraudulently obtaining millions using the COVID-19 relief fund. The U.S. Attorney's Office tells WESH 2 Evan Edwards and his son, Josh Edwards, were arrested Wednesday morning at their home in New Smyrna Beach.
It could save a life: Flagler County offering free Narcan kits
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering the availability of free Naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kits. Narcan could save a life -- it reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. It can be administered by a bystander before emergency assistance is available. It is not a substitute -- you still need to call 911 before you administer Narcan.
flaglernewsweekly.com
City Repertory Theatre Holiday Cabaret A Success for Flagler County Cultural Council
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Completing the first fundraiser, hosted by City Repertory Theatre for the newly formed local arts agency, members of the Flagler County Cultural Council were pleased to announce nine new members for the organization in addition to raising $4,000. Among the new members, which included the...
palmcoastobserver.com
New year, new dunes: County engineer secures $12.6 million to fund sand for eroded coastline
There are few things that Flagler County residents cherish more than its beaches. Years of hurricanes, high-tides and storms have eroded most, if not all, of the shoreline’s protective dunes. But County Engineer Faith Alkhatib has managed to secure good news for the county’s shoreline:. In January 2023,...
click orlando
1 dead, 3 injured in crash at Lake County intersection, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is dead and three more were injured in a crash at a Lake County intersection on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to an incident report, an 82-year-old man was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Touareg eastbound on State Road 44 and attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Barry Lane when he drove into the path of an oncoming 2018 Nissan Rogue.
