RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connectionsHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homelessDavid HeitzDouglas County, CO
See foxes play at Coors Field during the offseasonBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in MexicoHeather WillardAurora, CO
KDVR.com
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire
One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Arapahoe County sheriff launches chaplain unit. Five private citizens and four deputies...
KDVR.com
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
Aurora mayor to Douglas County: Don't send us your homeless
An encampment at Abilene and Mississippi in Aurora.Photo byCity of Aurora. Aurora's mayor discussed a resolution Monday that would send Douglas County a message loud and clear: Don’t bring us your homeless population.
Shelter-in-place lifted in south Fort Collins neighborhood, suspect in custody
Police asked residents in a neighborhood in south Fort Collins to shelter in place while they worked with a barricaded person on Monday morning.
REPORT: Man pulls gun on park employee cleaning up trash in Colorado
According to the Boulder Police Department, a city parks and recreation employee was working to clean up trash at Scott Carpenter Park on Monday when a scary situation unfolded. The employee was confronted by a man roughly 50 feet away, who started cursing at him. Before long, the man allegedly...
Officer-involved shooting reported in Weld County
An officer-involved shooting has reportedly occurred along Interstate 76 in Colorado's Weld County.
Westword
Certain Denver Parks Warn Adults Without Children to Stay Away
Denver Parks and Recreation has posted signs at certain playground areas warning adults to stay away unless they're accompanied by a child. The signs, currently up at Governor's Park and Sonny Lawson Park, inform adult visitors that they must be accompanied "at all times" by a child in order to be there. According to Parks and Rec deputy manager Scott Gilmore, the notices were put up after both parks had to close temporarily because of unsafe conditions. These conditions included trash, human waste, regular drug use and marijuana consumption, Gilmore says, as well as a heavy presence of hypodermic needles.
KKTV
Teen found safe following statewide alert
DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
Colorado family facing unexpected challenges after traumatic birth
Amy Presutti and her newborn baby have been dealing with unexpected health issues, causing several challenges for their family of five.
Court testimony: Boys set off deadly Lakewood apartment fire, then "ran off giggling"
Boys, ages 12 and 14, were so incensed at being kicked out of a Lakewood apartment into the cold of an early Halloween morning, they retaliated with “a big ass fire,” according to testimony Tuesday at the suspects' preliminary hearing. That’s what the older of the boys told an investigator who interviewed him after he was arrested Nov. 6. An investigator testified the boy turned himself in nearly a week after the fire at Lakewood’s Tiffany Square apartments killed a mother and her 5th grade...
Longmont fire damages business, residential complex
Fire crews extinguished a fire on the ground floor of a business and housing complex in Longmont Monday night, according to a news release from Longmont Public Safety. Longmont Public Safety Fire Services crews responded to a fire alarm at 2020 Lonosphere St. in the South Longmont Prospect neighborhood at 7:06 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
Colorado City Among The Fastest Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St. found the top cities Americans are flocking to over the last five years.
Westword
Aurora Triple Homicide, Denver Cyclist Death Mark Tragic Weekend
Metro-area law enforcement agencies are investigating four deaths that occurred from December 9 to 11, including a triple homicide in Aurora and a Denver crash that killed a cyclist and pushed the number of traffic fatalities in the jurisdiction one step closer to a record. The Aurora Police Department alert...
What is the coldest city in every state?
Stacker analyzed data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the coldest cities in every state.
Several roads remain closed in northeast Colorado after blizzard
On Wednesday, several roads remained closed in northeast Colorado after the blizzard blew through the state on Tuesday. The storm system brought snow and high winds, which caused white-out conditions along the Eastern Plains.The Colorado Department of Transportation reopened I-70 from US 40 to the Kansas border on Tuesday night but several others roads, including I-76 east to the Nebraska state line due to "safety concerns.I-76 was open westbound only from Sterling to Denver.There was no estimate on reopening eastbound lanes of I-76.
Take a look inside the emergency migrant shelter in Denver
The City of Denver is providing a closer look inside the emergency shelter for migrants who recently arrived in the city. There are dozens of cots set up for sleeping at a city-run rec center. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters.The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
cpr.org
2 Colorado children die from strep A as the state sees a rise in cases
Two children in Colorado have died of what’s called group A strep, according to the state health department. Group A streptococci are bacteria commonly found in the throat and on the skin. Most infections are relatively mild, but occasionally, it causes much more severe and even life-threatening illnesses. Both...
