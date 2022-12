Queen Creek High School alum Kennadee Riggs has been crowned Miss Rodeo America 2023 after recently winning the competition in Las Vegas. "Congratulations, Queen Creek's own Kennadee Riggs is the reigning Miss Rodeo America 2023," the Queen Creek Unified School District posted on social media. "We're so proud of you and can't wait to watch you continue to shine as you share your Arizona roots with the world!"

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO