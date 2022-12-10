Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73
Raap’s family said his death Monday night followed a long-term illness. The Vermont entrepreneur and environmentalist founded Gardener’s Supply Company and established Burlington’s Intervale Center. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘towering figure’ in Vermont business and agriculture: Will Raap dies at 73.
WCAX
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames
January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
wtsaradio.com
WTSA News For Your Monday, December 12th:
Snowy weather on Sunday was blamed for numerous accidents, including crashes on interstate 91 both in Guilford and Westminster. Police throughout the region ask you to take winter driving conditions into account when planning your trip. The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel meets tonight at 6. In addition to...
'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73
Will Raap, an influential Vermont entrepreneur best known for founding Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Center, died on Monday night, according to his family. He was 73. His family attributed his death to a “long term illness.”. “He was a guiding star and instrumental in the lives of...
Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction
The company has not revealed how many people in Vermont are losing their jobs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Layoffs have begun at GlobalFoundries plant in Essex Junction.
WCAX
VTrans preps for weekend nor’easter
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest forecast shows the possibility that Vermont will get its first real big snowstorm of the season starting Thursday. The major storm has barreled across the country bringing heavy snowfall from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado, and tornados to Texas and points south. Ike...
mynbc5.com
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say
RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Head-on crash leaves Vermonter in serious condition
A Belmont, Vermont woman is in serious condition after a two-car crash on Belmont Road in Mount Holly, according to the Vermont State Police.
mynbc5.com
Nine young Vermonters were celebrated at the state house Saturday for dedicating their life to their country
MONTPELIER, Vt. — It was a special Saturday afternoon at the Vermont State House with a ceremony being held for nine United States Service Academy nominees and their families. The annual ceremony was hosted by Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, along with Sen.-elect Peter Welch. "In sixth...
WCAX
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden
WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a crash in Walden that left one woman dead and shut the road down for hours. Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Route 15 near the intersection of Brookside Drive. Investigators say a car headed east hit...
WMUR.com
Watch the top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?
Rockingham leaders are considering whether to hire the region’s largest and longest-serving emergency medical services provider, Rescue Inc., after Brattleboro recently dropped its nearly 60-year contract with the agency. Read the story on VTDigger here: Will Brattleboro’s loss be Rockingham’s gain in Windham County’s EMS saga?.
mynbc5.com
Just 2 weeks before Christmas, Vermont organizations help those in need
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Staci Grove has folded little origami paper cranes for HIV and Aids awareness, breast cancer, and now this year, shoppers can find an origami crane tree that she spent over 40 hours building in the University Mall “Celebration of Trees” fundraiser for ANew Place.
What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary
Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A never-ending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As. Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political universe, all thanks to the […] The post What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
VTDigger
Vermont has a long tradition of open land
There’s a long tradition in Vermont of open land being available for walking, hiking, fishing and hunting unless posted. If owners don’t want people to use their land for any of these purposes it’s up to them to post it. Much of the Vermont open land is...
informnny.com
Ogdensburg man charged with endangering the welfare of a child in Oswegatchie
OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ogdensburg was arrested on Sunday following an investigation in St. Lawrence County, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 54-year-old Timothy Mills was charged was endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an...
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont
There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont
Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
