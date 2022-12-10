ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Proposal 2 and Proposal 5 signed into law in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Tuesday was a historic day for the state of Vermont, after two amendments voted on in November were signed into law. Around 11 a.m. this morning, Gov. Phil Scott and Secretary of State Jim Condos signed Proposal Two and Proposal Five into the state's constitution. Prop...
40 cows lost in Vermont barn fire, 140 escape flames

January will mark a new congressional session and Vermont will see new representation as Senator Patrick Leahy steps down from politics. GlobalFoundries announces job cuts at Essex Jct. plant. Updated: 4 hours ago. Layoffs are underway at Globalfoundries in Essex Junction -- the largest private employer in vermont. Updated: 4...
New York fugitive arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
WTSA News For Your Monday, December 12th:

Snowy weather on Sunday was blamed for numerous accidents, including crashes on interstate 91 both in Guilford and Westminster. Police throughout the region ask you to take winter driving conditions into account when planning your trip. The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel meets tonight at 6. In addition to...
'Visionary' Vermont Entrepreneur Will Raap Dies at 73

Will Raap, an influential Vermont entrepreneur best known for founding Gardener’s Supply and the Intervale Center, died on Monday night, according to his family. He was 73. His family attributed his death to a “long term illness.”. “He was a guiding star and instrumental in the lives of...
VTrans preps for weekend nor’easter

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The latest forecast shows the possibility that Vermont will get its first real big snowstorm of the season starting Thursday. The major storm has barreled across the country bringing heavy snowfall from Montana into western Nebraska and Colorado, and tornados to Texas and points south. Ike...
Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
Vermont State Police investigating fatal crash in Walden

WALDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a crash in Walden that left one woman dead and shut the road down for hours. Police say it happened just after 2 p.m. Monday on Route 15 near the intersection of Brookside Drive. Investigators say a car headed east hit...
Watch the top New Hampshire bobcat videos of 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Many local users shared great videos of bobcats around New Hampshire this year. Some felines were hunting, fighting and leading their kittens. There are around 1,400 bobcats in the state, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game and University of New Hampshire researchers. Bobcats get their...
What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary

Presidential candidates walking in parades and chatting with diners at the local greasy spoon. The national press corps tagging along for stump speeches at barbecues and veterans halls. A never-ending stream of televised political ads and candidate Q&As.    Every four years, New Hampshire becomes the center of the American political universe, all thanks to the […] The post What NH loses if it no longer goes first in the presidential primary appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Vermont has a long tradition of open land

There’s a long tradition in Vermont of open land being available for walking, hiking, fishing and hunting unless posted. If owners don’t want people to use their land for any of these purposes it’s up to them to post it. Much of the Vermont open land is...
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont

There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
Discover the Deepest Lake in Vermont

Vermont is home to some good sized lakes including Lake Champlain on the border with New York, Lake Bomoseen which is the biggest lake entirely in the state and Lake Memphremagog that crosses over into Canada. These picturesque lakes are the backdrop to some of the most beautiful scenery in Vermont.
