We are done with the warmer temperatures for quite a while. Over the next 10 days, we slowly but sure slide downhill and will eventually only see teens for highs. Overnight lows are looking very cold by the end of next week! Precipitation will be hard to come by for a while. A few flurries and light snow showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but accumulation is unlikely.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO