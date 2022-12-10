ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
siouxlandnews.com

USD extends in-state tuition rates to Illinois and Wisconsin

VERMILLION, S.D. — New freshman and new transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The South Dakota Advantage program currently applies to Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming. Illinois and Wisconsin were added due to their proximity to South Dakota and the level of demand for higher education.
VERMILLION, SD
norfolkneradio.com

Towns shelling out millions to treat nitrate-laced drinking water

Marty Stange was grasping for solutions to keep 25,000 residents safe – and a city’s budget from breaking. It was 2015. Multiple wells providing water to the central Nebraska city were testing high for nitrate. Hastings, like all cities, is legally required to keep the nitrate level under...
HASTINGS, NE
KETV.com

Winter whiteout closes every road from Nebraska into Colorado

Travelers heading west are being told to make new plans, with every road from Nebraska into Colorado now closed. This comes as blizzard conditions barrel down on the panhandle. Interstate 80 is shut down west of North Platte — 177 miles of empty interstate. Temperatures are still above 32...
COLORADO STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter storm affecting Nebraska in different ways

CHADRON, Neb. -- As much damage as the snow is doing in the Nebraska Panhandle, wind is also wreaking its fair share of havoc. Streets in Gering have been largely empty Tuesday as drivers are staying off the roads due to winds gusting as high as 60 miles per hour in the Panhandle.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

Kearney nurse loses license

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Department of Transportation warns of travel delay west of Grand Island

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Nebraska Department of Transportation warned about potential travel delays west of Grand Island on Tuesday. A strong low pressure system is currently pushing into southwest Nebraska on Tuesday. It will lift slowly to the northeast over the next 24 hours, exiting northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. This storm system is bringing a significant blizzard to the High Plains and Northern Plains.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Small chance for a couple of flurries

While blizzard conditions were ongoing in western Nebraska on Tuesday, eastern Nebraska was on the warm side, allowing precipitation to fall as rain. However, the entire state will be on the cool side of this system starting Wednesday. As the storm system pivots east, more snow will fall in northern...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Western Nebraska Blizzard | View photos and videos

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A major winter storm is impacting western Nebraska. Several inches of snow have fallen in the Panhandle and will continue through the overnight and morning hours. Check out the viewer submitted photos and videos in the album below.
LINCOLN, NE
The Great Cornholio

Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to program

Herbie Husker, the mascot, during a game.Photo by(Michael Hickey\Getty Images) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail the past couple of days, and they landed another commitment on Monday afternoon. 2023 three-star junior college edge defender Kai Wallin committed to the program. He made the announcement on Instagram.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Colder with a few snow showers

We are done with the warmer temperatures for quite a while. Over the next 10 days, we slowly but sure slide downhill and will eventually only see teens for highs. Overnight lows are looking very cold by the end of next week! Precipitation will be hard to come by for a while. A few flurries and light snow showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday, but accumulation is unlikely.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska football picks up three commitments

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Matt Rhule and the rest of the coaching staff’s recruiting is starting to pay off. Nebraska earned several commitments Monday, including one from a junior college edge rusher out of California. Kai Wallin, who played for American River Community College in Sacramento, California, announced...
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Examiner

State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036

LINCOLN — The long-delayed state expressway system — once projected to be completed by 2003— is now expected to be completed by 2036, state lawmakers were told Tuesday. That’s good news, because last year, the projected end date was 2040, according to John Selmer, the director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Selmer, during an […] The post State now expected to complete long-delayed expressway system in 2036 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
LOGAN COUNTY, NE
nomadlawyer.org

Lincoln: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Lincoln, Nebraska. Visiting the capital city of Lincoln, Nebraska is a great opportunity to learn about the state’s history. You can learn about the challenges faced by the first pioneers of the US. You can also visit a number of interesting museums. The...
LINCOLN, NE

