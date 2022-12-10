UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State wrestling's Max Dean has been honored as the Big Ten Wrestling of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7, 2022. Dean, a senior, was one of four Nittany Lions to notch wins over ranked opponents in Penn State's 31-3 victory over Oregon State on Sunday. Dean's honor is the first for Penn State this season.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO