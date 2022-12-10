Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GoPSUsports.com
Porter Named AFCA All-America Second Team
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was named second-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) on Wednesday. Porter earned his fourth NCAA-recognized All-American accolade this season. He was also selected as a second-team All-American by Associated Press, Football Writers Association of...
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lion Wrestler Max Dean Named B1G Wrestler of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State wrestling's Max Dean has been honored as the Big Ten Wrestling of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7, 2022. Dean, a senior, was one of four Nittany Lions to notch wins over ranked opponents in Penn State's 31-3 victory over Oregon State on Sunday. Dean's honor is the first for Penn State this season.
GoPSUsports.com
Four Nittany Lion Field Hockey Players Earn All-America Honors
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team, fresh off an appearance in the NCAA national semifinals, received four NFHCA All-America honors as announced by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association today. Senior Brie Barraco and junior Sophia Gladieux earned first team All-America laurels to lead Penn State's strong showing.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State’s Devin Tafoya Places Third at December North American Cup
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Select Penn State Fencers ventured to Salt Lake City, Utah for the December North American Cup (NAC) as part of a series of Olympic qualifying events. The event lasted all weekend, Dec. 9-12, at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Devin Tafoya took home a bronze...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Provides Holiday Shopping Spree for Local Children
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball program teamed up with Centre County Youth Service Bureau to help provide a holiday shopping spree for disadvantaged children from the State College area, helping to make holiday wishes a reality for 16 local children. Gallery: (12-12-2022) MBB Provides Holiday...
Comments / 0