The Kansas women’s basketball team ended a nearly-10-year drought by breaking into the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, at No. 22 overall. The Jayhawks, who topped Wichita State 72-52 at home on Sunday to move to 9-0 on the season, cracked this week’s Top 25 largely behind the strength of their 77-50 road win at No. 12 Arizona last week. The Wildcats (7-1) dropped eight spots to No. 20.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO