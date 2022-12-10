Best-performing Texas stocks last week

Best-performing Texas stocks last weekBy photofriday // ShutterstockDenton Record-Chronicle 4 days agoStacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Texas last week using data from IEX Cloud . Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9. Stocks headquartered in Texas, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. 65 stocks met the criteria in Texas. The highest performing stock on the list returned +3.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list. You may also like: Recipes from Texas photofriday // Shutterstock
Comments / 0