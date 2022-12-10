Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Larranaga reacts to Hurricanes’ ranking, raves about reserve guards and urges fan support
The Miami Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, at No. 25, for the first time in four years. “It’s very nice especially for our players and our fans that we’re ranked in the top 25," head coach Jim Larranaga said. "For me and my coaching staff, all it means is that everybody we play is going to consider us a huge game and a huge win if they can knock us off. For me, the most important time to be ranked is at the end of the year when the committee looks at your resume and says, ‘Wow, they’re a top-25 team, we need them to give them a good seed in the tournament.”
Transfer TE target Kyle Morlock names top three, talks favorite college coaches on recent podcast appearance
Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock has been in the NCAA Transfer Portal for a few weeks now and has become one of the most sought after prospects in the portal regardless of position. Morlock recently appeared on the TCM Podcast and was asked several questions about his recruitment...
247Sports five-star junior wing Bryson Tucker in no rush
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- After building a lofty reputation during his first two years of high school in Baltimore, 2024 five-star Bryson Tucker has made a move for his junior year and so far it is going pretty well. Currently ranked No. 19 overall by 247Sports, the 6-foot-6 small forward moved...
Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith a Buckeye: The impact
Ryan Day, Brian Hartline, Keenan Bailey and Mark Pantoni have landed yet another huge commitment, this one from 2024 wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Bill Kurelic analyzes the impact.
BH: Nosy scouts | QB chaos
** They’re nosing around … We saw this song and dance unfold a year ago as freshman guard Malaki Branham came out of his shell after the holidays and became one of the best players in the Big Ten. We are wondering if current freshman Brice Sensabaugh might do the same. Branham bolted for the NBA unexpectedly after one year and there are some rumblings that pro scouts are bullish on Brice this time around.
Next Level: The Numbers Behind the Tar Heels
In this edition of Next Level with Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley, Adrian Atkinson joins the show to break down the numbers behind North Carolina’s start to the 2022-23 basketball season. Atkinson, aka @FreeportKid on Twitter, has been a regular contributor to Inside Carolina for almost two decades and brings to the site and the subscriber message board unique and expertly researched analysis detailing the nuances that make Hubert Davis’ team tick.
Sellers shares first impression of Loggains
Late Tuesday afternoon, South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains spoke with 2023 quarterback target LaNorris Sellers.
ACC All-Freshman recipient at Louisville, former 5-star Payton Verhulst commits to Jennie Baranczyk, Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — It’s not every day you see this, but a month-plus into the season one team’s loss is Oklahoma’s major gain. Payton Verhulst, an ACC All-Freshman member during Louisville’s 2021-22 Final Four campaign and a former five-star prospect, entered the transfer portal following the first eight games and committed to the Sooners Monday.
HAPPENING NOW: Ole Miss facing UCF on the hardwood
Not only is it head coach Kermit Davis' birthday, it's game day inside the SJB Pavilion. This evening, the Ole Miss Rebels face off against UCF. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. CT and can be seen on SEC Network+ or listened to on the Ole Miss Radio Network. Follow...
Kansas State commit Avery Johnson earns postseason ratings boost
After another sensational high school season at Maize High School, quarterback Avery Johnson is rising yet again in the latest Top247 rankings release. Formerly graded as a 94 prospect, our national scouts have now upgraded the Kansas State pledge to a 96 grade and boosted the talent 35 spots in the national rankings to 41st overall among the 2023 class. It's the latest in what's been a year and a half surge for the signal caller, once sitting all the way down at 236th in May of 2021.
New Cal RB commit Jaivian Thomas breaks down his decision
Oakland (Calif.) McClymonds running back Jaivian Thomas just announced he’ll play his college ball for the Cal Bears. We caught up with Thomas last weekend when McClymonds played Chula Vista (Calif.) Mater Dei in the 2A State Championship Game and he said he was down to Cal and Rice and would likely be committing this week.
Breaking News: Texas Men's Basketball Coach Chris Beard Suspended Indefinitely
Matt Norlander joins Joe Musso to discuss Chris Beard being suspended without pay indefinitely following his arrest.
Ryan Wilson's Mock Draft: Bryce Young Tops List As Ryan's No. 1 QB
Brady Quinn, Ryan Wilson, and Danny Kanell join Jeremy St. Louis to break down why Bryce Young is Ryan's No. 1 QB.
Column | Quarterback commit Marcel Reed is set to visit Texas A&M. Should that worry Ole Miss?
Ole Miss has held Marcel Reed in its 2023 commitment class ever since late April. Reed's been comfortably committed, if you will, as the quarterback in this class and the.
Watch the 5-star reveal on the 247Sports College Football Recruiting Show
Tuesday afternoon's 247Sports College Football Recruiting Show (5 p.m. ET on the 247Sports YouTube channel) marks the dawn of a new era for 247Sports and its evaluation process. The national recruiting team and scouting department will unveil a full 32-player field of five-stars for the 2023 class, a preview of sorts of what's to come in regards to five-star designations in 2024 and beyond.
2023 No. 4 QB Malachi Nelson made vast improvements this season, holds a bright future at USC | Coll
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins discusses what he likes about the No. 8 prospect in the class of 2023, QB Malachi Nelson.
Five-star weekend drives OT Uber Ajongo to flip commitment to Wake Forest
A whirlwind of a weekend turned Phillips Exeter Academy (NH) offensive tackle Uber Ajongo's entire college recruitment upside down, and led down the road of pledging his commitment to Wake Forest. "The official visit didn't get set up until last Thursday," said Ajongo to Demon Deacon Digest. Coach (Nick) Tabacca...
Late Kick: TCU leads the way for JoJo Earle and Chris Marshall
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate discusses TCU being in the lead for wide receivers JoJo Earle and Chris Marshall.
No. 3 QB Dante Moore looks compete for the job on day one at Oregon | College Football Recruiting Sh
In this segment from the College Football Recruiting Show, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins discusses what he likes about the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2023, QB Dante Moore.
DL Rueben Bain’s talent is worth celebrating, but he’s also an important culture addition to the program
The Miami Hurricanes landed one of the best defensive linemen in the country with Miami Central defensive lineman Rueben Bain committing to the program. Bain (6-2, 255) ranks as the No. 71 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports and has been one of the most productive players in the country over the past two seasons, generating 105 tackles, 68 tackles for loss, and 47.5 sacks as a junior and senior.
