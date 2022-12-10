The Miami Hurricanes are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll, at No. 25, for the first time in four years. “It’s very nice especially for our players and our fans that we’re ranked in the top 25," head coach Jim Larranaga said. "For me and my coaching staff, all it means is that everybody we play is going to consider us a huge game and a huge win if they can knock us off. For me, the most important time to be ranked is at the end of the year when the committee looks at your resume and says, ‘Wow, they’re a top-25 team, we need them to give them a good seed in the tournament.”

1 HOUR AGO