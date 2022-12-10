Read full article on original website
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
No. 4 Alabama Basketball Outlasts Memphis in Gritty 91-88 Win
Brandon Miller and Mark Sears combined for 42 points as the Crimson Tide held off a 30-point performance from Tigers guard Kendric Davis.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Why Hugh Freeze is accomplishing his first goal at Auburn: Building an elite staff
There are countless decisions that’ll define Hugh Freeze’s time on The Plains. Which quarterback will he start? Which recruits will he go all out for? Which Auburn functions are worth making an appearance at?. (If you don’t think that last one was important, see how it worked out...
247Sports
Pearl says death of Coach Mike Leach 'makes my family worry'
AUBURN, Alabama–As Bruce Pearl tries to help his team bounce back from its first loss of the season he admitted that the death of Mississippi State’s head football coach, Mike Leach, is something that got the attention of those closest to the veteran Auburn basketball coach. “Yeah, Coach...
247Sports
Auburn football roster update: Where the Tigers stand one week before signing day
AUBURN, Alabama–With the early signing period in one week on December 21, coach Hugh Freeze and his staff have plenty of work to get done between now and the beginning of the 2023 football season with a roster that has holes on both sides of the line of scrimmage. With those who have used up their eligibility, declared for the NFL Draft or have decided to transfer out of the program, at the moment it looks like Auburn has 52 players remaining on scholarship from the 2022 roster.
Alabama specialist Jack Martin announces transfer destination
Alabama specialist Jack Martin has found a new home. Martin announced Wednesday he is transferring to Houston after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Oct. 31. Despite entering the portal, Martin was in uniform for the last four games. Martin has served as the Tide's backup kicker and punter for...
tonyspicks.com
Memphis Tigers vs Alabama Crimson Tide 12/13/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Memphis Tigers will go against the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide in NCAAB action in Coleman Coliseum, Alabama, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. In their most recent match, the Memphis Tigers defeated Auburn by a score of 82-73. Memphis finished the game with a 50.0% field goal percentage (30 out of 60) and made 4 of 11 3-point attempts.
Three predictions for Memphis-Alabama
Three predictions for fourth-ranked Alabama in its matchup with Memphis Tuesday night at Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m. CT/ESPN2). Crimson Tide reserves have outscored those of its opponents in eight of its nine games this season. The lone exception: South Dakota State, who held a 9-8 advantage in a game that saw Alabama starters Noah Clowney (22), Mark Sears (19) and Brandon Miller (16) combine to score 57 points in a 78-65 win over the Jackrabbits on Dec. 3.
247Sports
PODCAST: Freeze flips third recruit in as many days; another OL commit on the way?
Welcome back to another edition of the Auburn Undercover Podcast. Christian Clemente and Jason Caldwell discuss Auburn's latest flip of offensive lineman Connor Lew from Miami, a huge transfer QB visitor this weekend, another possible flip candidate and another OL commitment candidate. RUN TIME: 18 minutes. Listen to this episode...
No. 4 Alabama Basketball Looks to Avoid Letdown against Memphis
After losing to the Tigers by 14 in Memphis a season ago, the Crimson Tide looks to avenge that loss and stay hot on Tuesday night.
actionnews5.com
Kendric Davis named AAC Player of the week for his seventh time
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Senior point guard Kendric Davis was named the American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on Monday. This is the second time he has received the AAC weekly honor in three weeks and his seventh during his college career. Davis has averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds,...
Auburn football: James Smith and Qua Russaw commitment timeline
There are less than two weeks left until the early national signing period begins on December 21, and Auburn football is hoping to earn the commitment of several top-notch recruits, including the top two prospects out of the state of Alabama. From the beginning, both 5-star defensive lineman James Smith...
flywareagle.com
Auburn football pursuing former Liberty QB commit Hank Brown
By June of this year, class of 2023 quarterback Hank Brown knew that he was going to continue his collegiate career at Liberty. Now, in December, Brown may end up as an Auburn football quarterback commit. Ever since landing the head coaching job, Hugh Freeze has been working double time...
Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out
The panel provides their takes on what helped the Crimson Tide take down Houston on the road.
WSFA
Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5
HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
Hugh Freeze hires offensive and defensive coordinators at Auburn
Hugh Freeze hired Ron Roberts as Auburn’s defensive coordinator and Philip Montgomery as the offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to AL.com. Roberts comes to the Plains from Baylor, where he spent three years as defensive coordinator under head coach Dave Aranda. 247Sports first reported the move. Baylor’s defense was...
Teed off golfer hits player with club, fractures his skull: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis golfer was rushed into surgery after he was hit on the head with a golf club at The Links at Whitehaven earlier this month, and police say it was no accident. On Monday, another golfer, 22-year-old Wesley Caldwell of Nesbit, Mississippi, was booked in the Shelby County Jail on a […]
The rumors are true: Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Louisiana-based chicken fingers fast food chain Raising Cane's is coming to Memphis in the near future, a company spokesperson confirmed to ABC24 Friday. The chain, famous on social media for its dipping sauce, has more than 600 locations nationwide, including two in Tennessee and one on the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford.
Memphis taco shop named one of the best in the country
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis taco shop is getting national attention. Maciel’s Tortas and Tacos was recently listed in Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America. This is not the shop’s first major accolade. The restaurant opened its doors in 2015 and has been receiving national recognition for its authentic Mexican cuisine ever since, according […]
actionnews5.com
City of Memphis wants Alicia Franklin lawsuit dismissed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorneys for the City of Memphis are asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Alicia Franklin. Franklin sued the City of Memphis saying if Memphis police had not failed to properly investigate her case, Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher would still be alive. Both of...
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Tennessee is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Kooky Canuck. Located in Memphis, this small unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
247Sports
