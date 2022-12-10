Read full article on original website
Warriors' Stephen Curry Injury Update Following Wednesday's Loss To Pacers
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Wednesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers early due to a left shoulder injury.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted To Win Against Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday
The Miami Heat got their second consecutive road win after a 110-108 victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Heat now have back-to-back road wins for the first time this season. Like the Indiana Pacers game, Miami won in ugly fashion but fans are slowly learning to adapt to it.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit hosts Sacramento after overtime win
Sacramento Kings (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Sacramento Kings after the Pistons took down the Charlotte Hornets 141-134 in overtime. The Pistons have gone 4-9 in home games. Detroit is 4- when it wins the...
